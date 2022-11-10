Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Bridgeport's single wing deception is Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport football opened its scoring during Saturday night’s playoff win over Cabell Midland with some trickery and an athletic finish. With the ball 10 yards from the end zone, what first appeared to be a run up the middle was handed off and then pitched backwards to Zach Rohrig, who had room to run around the right side.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop 11/14/22
West Virginia interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop details his goals for the WVU athletic department while helping with the search for a new hire to the position. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription,...
WVNews
Grant leads Duquesne past South Carolina State 96-71
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 14 points in Duquesne’s 96-71 victory against South Carolina State on Monday night. Grant also contributed six assists for the Dukes (2-1). Jimmy Clark III scored 13 points while going 6 of 6 from the field. Rodney Gunn Jr. shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
WVNews
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties (West Virginia) reaches half of fundraising goal
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Since June, more than $390,000 has been raised and dedicated to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ annual campaign. But, while Executive Director Brad Riffee lauded the milestone, volunteers and donors, he urged more local residents to consider giving back throughout the upcoming holiday season.
WVNews
Argyle R. Kaufman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of...
WVNews
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary dedicates new playground donated by Berkshire Hathaway Energy
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Lost Creek Elementary School formally dedicated its new playground Monday in a ceremony with students, staff and donors. Leading the effort to install the playground was Jason Drummond, manager of gas operations for Berkshire Hathaway Energy in Lost Creek and Lewis County.
WVNews
Charles 'Chucky' E Yeager Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chucky” E Yeager Jr., 54 of Jarvisville WV went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with cancer on November 13, 2022. He was born December 16, 1968, the son of Kathryn Sue Bolte Yeager Wallace and husband Dick Wallace, of Salem, and the late Charles E Yeager Sr.
WVNews
Steven Lynn Marple
JANE LEW- Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to consider another general services building change order
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday will consider a change order on the general services building construction project that would bring gas service to the structure and replace regulators on rooftop units. The change order does not specify a cost for...
Comments / 0