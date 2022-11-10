Many families are scattered across the state, or even the country, most of the year which is why gathering during the holidays is extra special. It’s a chance to catch up with aunts and uncles and see how much your nieces and nephews have grown. And who doesn’t want to be the giver of the gift that the person receiving it takes a special liking to? That’s where Shelley Connelly comes in with the perfect gift ideas. She’s the creator behind Painted By Prairie in Sioux Falls and she stopped by to show us some great ideas for personalized gifts that are certain to be the hits of your holiday gift giving this year.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO