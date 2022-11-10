Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show: Painted by Prairie
Many families are scattered across the state, or even the country, most of the year which is why gathering during the holidays is extra special. It’s a chance to catch up with aunts and uncles and see how much your nieces and nephews have grown. And who doesn’t want to be the giver of the gift that the person receiving it takes a special liking to? That’s where Shelley Connelly comes in with the perfect gift ideas. She’s the creator behind Painted By Prairie in Sioux Falls and she stopped by to show us some great ideas for personalized gifts that are certain to be the hits of your holiday gift giving this year.
KELOLAND TV
Montgomerys: Layering next seasons trends
Did you go all in on the Modern Farmhouse trend but now find yourself ready to ditch stark white shiplap in favor of trendy greens and a more eclectic style? Don’t worry, you don’t have to toss all your decor out the door. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by Montgomerys to learn how to layer next seasons trends into your home for an updated look without all the stress.
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
KELOLAND TV
Siouxland Libraries eliminate overdue fees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Beginning December 1, 2022, patrons of the Siouxland Libraries will no longer owe overdue fees on materials. The decision to remove the fees comes after approval by the Siouxland Libraries Board of Trustees. Siouxland Libraries director Jodi Fick says it’s a move that will be beneficial to both patrons and the libraries.
KELOLAND TV
Shining a light on hunger & homelessness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People struggle with hunger and homelessness every day. In fact, the Sioux Falls School District has identified just over 600 students as homeless this year. This week, those issues are in the spotlight during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. Groups gathered at the Bishop...
KELOLAND TV
Thanksgiving search trends: What the people want to know
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 24, 2022, and as we close in on that date, we have the opportunity to check out some Thanksgiving trends, both present and past. For instance; Thanksgiving side dishes. Which is best?. Well that will depend on who you ask,...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless Task Force has a plan for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City leaders in Sioux Falls are looking for ways to change that and help more people find a place to call home. Next week the city council will hear recommendations from a task group looking for solutions to a rising homeless population in the city.
KELOLAND TV
The impact Stampede players make off the ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
KELOLAND TV
Sudden cold weather arrives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we enjoyed a warm October and early November, the cold air was a slap in the face for some as temperatures fell below average. Throw in some snow, and it seems we’ve been thrown right into winter. Viewers have noticed the same...
KELOLAND TV
Parts shortage means follow-up appointment to auto shops
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The arrival of wintry weather is prompting many people to head to the auto shop to get their vehicles winterized. But booking an appointment is a challenge because many car parts are still on back-order due to the ongoing supply chain backlog caused by the pandemic.
KELOLAND TV
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls City Council to vote on new video lottery ordinance Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a couple of ordinances at their meeting Tuesday night regarding the amount of video lottery licenses allowed in the city and at establishments. Council members Greg Neitzert and Rich Merkouris are sponsoring the ordinances...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Two people are dead following a crash along I90. A broken down bus delays a football game. A 29-year-old man has...
KELOLAND TV
Fans head to Vermillion for State Football Championships
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses throughout Vermillion have seen an increase of fans coming into town for the State High School Football Championships. Fans are lining up at the DakotaDome, fans are also packing the restaurants and bars up and down Downtown Vermillion. John Guagliardo with Carey’s Bar says...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton fire crews battle fire near Missouri River
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton. Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd & Linn Street around p.m. Sunday. The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook...
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is here to stay: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 12
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are remaining on the chilly side for the next several days. We are 20° below average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Areas that have snow on the ground are in the teens in north central South Dakota. Winds are very light throughout KELOLAND. We also have plenty of clouds in eastern KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Family reflects on little girl’s bout with RSV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Little Reagan Gruis is doing well today, but it was a different story late last year. “When we went to the ER for fluids, she wasn’t able to keep anything down,” mother Kristen Gruis said. “It seemed like she was constantly dry-heaving, every time we tried to feed her, she was throwing everything up, and she just didn’t look right. Her color wasn’t right.”
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to ‘active situation’ in Howard
HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested after what officials describe as an “active situation” in Howard over the weekend. In a statement posted to Facebook, the Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Friday night. The subject had left the scene before...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
Comments / 0