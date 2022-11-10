ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

cenlanow.com

Krewe of Endymion announces parade will once again roll through Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans super krewe Endymion has announced its parade route for 2023, including a special announcement that it will return to its traditional path through Mid-City. In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), krewe organizers announced the parade will start at Orleans Avenue and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police were on-scene of a crash in downtown New Orleans that left one person dead after they were struck by a tow truck Monday (Nov. 14 morning). The New Orleans Police Department reports that shortly before 9 a.m., a flat-bed tow truck was traveling north at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets. As the truck was making a left-hand turn, police say a male victim was attempting to cross Poydras street when he was struck by the moving vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Speed a suspected factor in deadly Lafourche Parish crash, LSP says

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night. According to detectives with LSP Troop C, the crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle and 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

