Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed on Friday? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, stock markets, stores, restaurants

Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target and more
Thanksgiving is inching closer, which means holiday parties, dinner preparations and early Black Friday deals. If you're planning to run out to the store however, note that most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, which falls this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Stores that will be closed for the holiday include...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale continues with new deals: Here are the discounts
Walmart’s second “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale is live with more discounts for the holidays. The mega-sale shopping event went live online to everyone Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. In-store deals begin Wednesday, Nov. 16. This is one of Walmart’s three “Deals for Days” sales...
These generators were recalled after 24 people had their fingers maimed
Backup generator manufacturer Generac is recalling some of its portable generators because 24 people had their fingers accidentally amputated while using them. Generac received 37 injury reports. Twenty-four of them led to finger amputations and five led to finger crushing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). “An...
