Fox News

Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million Rambo paycheck, talks biggest regrets: 'I wasted a lot of time'

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most bankable action heroes, and is one of only a few actors ever to have a film that topped the box office across six consecutive decades. The 76-year-old Academy Award-nominee admitted he had a few regrets in his lifetime, though, one of which was turning down a proposed $34 million paycheck to star in another "Rambo" movie in the '80s.
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin seemingly spotted having tense moment after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were recently spotted leaving a Rite Aid in Beverly Hills, and it appears the couple was caught in a tense moment. The pair seemed to be in the middle of an argument during the outing as Flavin, 54, walked slightly ahead of Stallone, 76. Flavin — who has been married to the "Rocky" star for 25 years — wore a white top paired with jeans, and was seen carrying a "Just for Men" hair coloring kit. Stallone also opted for a casual look with jeans and a T-shirt.
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
