Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US.The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected.The reports come in the wake of substantial job cuts across the tech sector – Elon Musk cut around half of Twitter’s 7,500 global workforce after completing his takeover of the company, while Facebook owner Meta has also confirmed it is cutting around 11,000 jobs globally.Snapchat and Microsoft have also announced staff layoffs in...

30 MINUTES AGO