The Independent

Amazon preparing major job cuts – report

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US.The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected.The reports come in the wake of substantial job cuts across the tech sector – Elon Musk cut around half of Twitter’s 7,500 global workforce after completing his takeover of the company, while Facebook owner Meta has also confirmed it is cutting around 11,000 jobs globally.Snapchat and Microsoft have also announced staff layoffs in...
WRAL

Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns

CNN — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession. The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive...
WRAL

All eyes on the consumer ahead of Black Friday and the holidays

CNN — It has been a tough year for American consumers. Inflation everywhere. Rapidly rising interest rates. A housing market that is starting to cool off. That begs a question with the holidays right around the corner: Are shoppers finally tapped out?. We'll get a better sense of that...
WRAL

Amazon announces Black Friday 48-Hour Event and sneak peek of deals

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has announced their 2022 Black Friday 48-Hour Event including a list of sneak peek deals!. The Amazon Black Friday sale runs Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. On Nov. 14,...
WRAL

Tech stocks have been crushed. What's next for the FAANGs?

CNN — The great bull run for tech stocks may finally be over. It has been a brutal year for the leading companies of Silicon Valley. Apple's stock is down about 16% in 2022 — and that makes it the "best" performer of the so-called FAANGs of Big Tech. Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have all done far worse, with Meta plunging 66% this year.
WRAL

WRAL

Why Planet Fitness hasn't raised its $10 monthly gym price in 30 years

CNN — A gym membership in the United States typically costs around $50 a month. Boutique gyms and high-intensity classes run double and triple that. Planet Fitness, however, has offered $10 monthly memberships for 30 years. The no-frills gym chain hasn't raised the price, making it one of the few things that still costs the same despite the highest inflation in decades.
WRAL

China's real estate crisis could be over. Property stocks are soaring

CNN — Chinese authorities are making their biggest effort yet to end a crisis in the country's vast real estate sector that has weighed heavily on the economy over the past year. Shares of China's biggest property developer Country Garden soared as much as 52% in Hong Kong after...
WRAL

The Independent

Egg shortage prompts supermarkets to ration supplies

Shoppers buying eggs have been faced with empty shelves and told to ration purchases as a shortage grips the UK.Customers at Sainsbury’s and Tesco have turned up to stores to find eggs out of stock, while at least one Lidl branch has told shoppers they can only buy three boxes at a time. Wetherspoons is also reportedly serving full English breakfasts without eggs as it grapples with supply issues. An industry body said it had warned months ago there would be shortages if producers were not paid a “fair price”. Have you been affected by egg shortages? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukA bird...
WRAL

More Americans consider opening credit cards for holiday spending

Americans aren’t letting sky-high interest rates deter them from using credit cards. More people said they are open to getting new store credit cards this winter, compared to last. According to a new Lending Tree study, 35% of Americans said they’re at least somewhat likely to apply for a...
The Independent

Imperial Brands takes hit to annual earnings from Russia exit

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has revealed a steep fall in annual profits after taking a £463 million hit from its move to pull out of Russia.The group behind brands such as blu, Gauloises cigarettes and Rizla posted a 14.7% drop in operating profit to £2.7 billion for the year to September 30, with earnings sent lower by the Russian exit as well as a boost to the previous year’s figures after the sale of its cigar business.Reported pre-tax profits fell to £2.6 billion from £3.2 billion the previous year.Imperial added that earnings will continue to be weighed down from the...
WRAL

Tesla heads to court to defend Elon Musk's pay

CNN — Tesla headed to court today to defend the huge compensation package that helped make CEO Elon Musk the richest person on Earth. Delaware's Court of Chancery in Wilmington will host the week-long trial to examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker's board of directors created for Musk. The trial kicked off at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
WRAL

Crypto is in crisis. It's not just because of FTX

CNN — The stunning downfall of FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, sent shockwaves through the crypto universe last week. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto titan and chief executive of FTX, watched billions of his fortune evaporate in a bankruptcy filing that shook the trillion-dollar industry to its core. The pain likely isn't over for investors.
WRAL

WRAL

World's tallest woman looking for a job

The world's tallest woman is visiting the Bay Area, not only looking for a tech job but educating others about a rare disease and inspiring confidence in others. The world's tallest woman is visiting the Bay Area, not only looking for a tech job but educating others about a rare disease and inspiring confidence in others.

