State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
Main Street Construction Begins, to the Surprise of Tisbury Shop Owners
Pleading for better communication from the town of Tisbury, shop and property owners on Vineyard Haven’s Main street say they had no advance notice of street and sidewalk work that’s now underway in front of their stores. “It would have been helpful to have had some forewarning,” said...
Airport Traffic Levels Off; Infrastructure Projects Set to Begin
As traffic numbers return to pre-pandemic norms, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport is looking toward offseason projects to improve infrastructure and mitigate the effects of a PFAS contamination tied to airport firefighting equipment. At a meeting of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission last Thursday, airport director Geoffrey Freeman shared air...
VTA Rolls Out Fare-Free Season
Riding the bus on Martha’s Vineyard will be free of charge from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, according to an announcement Friday from the Vineyard Transportation Authority. Paratransit services will also be free during the same period. A state grant, shared by all 15 regional transportation authorities in Massachusetts,...
Robert Harry Clark Sr., 83
Robert Harry Clark Sr. of Vineyard Haven and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla. died on Nov. 8 after a short illness. He was 83. He was the husband of the late Carol Combra Clark. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. A graveside service will be held at...
