talkbusiness.net
Westrock Coffee to invest another $90 million in Conway plan; posts quarterly loss of $13 million
Little Rock-based Westrock Coffee boosted third quarter sales by 27% but posted a net loss of $13.018 million, above the $3.89 million loss in the same quarter of 2021. The company also is investing another $90 million to expand its Conway extract and ready-to-drink (RTD) plant. Third quarter revenue was...
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson touts accomplishments, pushes domestic manufacturing
Speculation has swirled that Gov. Asa Hutchinson will run for President in 2024. At the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday (Nov. 14) the outgoing governor didn’t make any announcements but he touched on a lot of national policy themes. Inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain problems...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Tourism Ticker: Data shows clear recovery and growth in tourism industry
The state’s 2% tourism tax and tourism and travel industry jobs are setting new records in the first eight months of 2022, showing that the industry is recovering and growing from the pandemic shutdowns of 2020. Arkansas’ 2% tourism tax revenue between January and August was $16.314 million, up...
talkbusiness.net
FemHealth Founders’ pilot accelerator taking off
FemHealth Founders (FHF), a female-led organization in Northwest Arkansas looking to help other women’s healthcare startups in the heartland, is eager to host its inaugural eight-week pilot accelerator. After the three founders met through accelerator programs and business connections in Northwest Arkansas, they realized they shared the same pain...
talkbusiness.net
PR veteran Heide Harrell to serve as secretary of national organization
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) announced Monday (Nov. 14) its newly elected members of the 2023 board of directors and an Arkansan is among the leadership. Heide Harrell, vice-president and communications director of Stephens Inc.’s Private Wealth Management division, will serve as secretary of PRSA. She is the first Arkansan to serve on this national board. Joseph Abreu of Florida was elected as chair.
talkbusiness.net
Four NEA businesses recognized as outstanding in 2022
For the second consecutive year, Talk Business & Politics is recognizing four outstanding businesses in Northeast Arkansas. This annual award — the Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business of the Year Award, presented by QualChoice — is our effort to draw attention to local businesses that are having an impact in the region in terms of employment, community contributions as well as inspiring others to take part in the dynamic entrepreneurial environment shaping Northeast Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net
Pie, other key events helped create the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education
The answer to a question in 2013 over bourbon pecan pie at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith helped plant an idea. It would be one of five parts of what Kyle Parker calls a “wonderful, perfect storm” that created the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). Parker,...
talkbusiness.net
AG Rutledge notches two wins on Google, student loan debt cancellation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a major multi-state settlement with Google on Monday (Nov. 14) and her arguments prevailed in an appellate decision to halt President Joe Biden’s executive order to eliminate student loan debt. Rutledge said 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google...
talkbusiness.net
Taking a closer look at veteran swipe fees
It is upsetting to see that the same megabanks and credit card goliaths that continue to push their own social agenda in the name of the common good are, in the meantime, profiting off of our nation’s heroes every day via credit card swipe fees. As home to over...
talkbusiness.net
LR Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. discusses 2nd term agenda; says police chief hire imminent, wants ‘reset’ with city board
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. says he plans to name a new police chief “soon,” will advocate for state parole reforms to address city crime, and wants to “reset” relations with the board of a directors in a second term. On Tuesday, Scott received 48.65%...
talkbusiness.net
Senate President Bart Hester says session will focus on education, public safety reforms
Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, says improving children’s reading will be a priority for better educational outcomes, and he believes 3,000 new prison beds may be needed to address the state’s public safety challenges. Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Hester,...
talkbusiness.net
Bank of America donates $250,000 to Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts
Bank of America donated $250,000 to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock to help complete its renovation campaign on the museum’s MacArthur Park campus. The quarter-million dollar grant is part of Bank of America’s overall commitment to strengthening the Central Arkansas community by addressing key issues fundamental to economic opportunity and social progress, according to a press release.
