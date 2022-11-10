ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Gov. Hutchinson touts accomplishments, pushes domestic manufacturing

Speculation has swirled that Gov. Asa Hutchinson will run for President in 2024. At the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday (Nov. 14) the outgoing governor didn’t make any announcements but he touched on a lot of national policy themes. Inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain problems...
FemHealth Founders’ pilot accelerator taking off

FemHealth Founders (FHF), a female-led organization in Northwest Arkansas looking to help other women’s healthcare startups in the heartland, is eager to host its inaugural eight-week pilot accelerator. After the three founders met through accelerator programs and business connections in Northwest Arkansas, they realized they shared the same pain...
PR veteran Heide Harrell to serve as secretary of national organization

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) announced Monday (Nov. 14) its newly elected members of the 2023 board of directors and an Arkansan is among the leadership. Heide Harrell, vice-president and communications director of Stephens Inc.’s Private Wealth Management division, will serve as secretary of PRSA. She is the first Arkansan to serve on this national board. Joseph Abreu of Florida was elected as chair.
Four NEA businesses recognized as outstanding in 2022

For the second consecutive year, Talk Business & Politics is recognizing four outstanding businesses in Northeast Arkansas. This annual award — the Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business of the Year Award, presented by QualChoice — is our effort to draw attention to local businesses that are having an impact in the region in terms of employment, community contributions as well as inspiring others to take part in the dynamic entrepreneurial environment shaping Northeast Arkansas.
AG Rutledge notches two wins on Google, student loan debt cancellation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a major multi-state settlement with Google on Monday (Nov. 14) and her arguments prevailed in an appellate decision to halt President Joe Biden’s executive order to eliminate student loan debt. Rutledge said 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google...
Taking a closer look at veteran swipe fees

It is upsetting to see that the same megabanks and credit card goliaths that continue to push their own social agenda in the name of the common good are, in the meantime, profiting off of our nation’s heroes every day via credit card swipe fees. As home to over...
Bank of America donates $250,000 to Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Bank of America donated $250,000 to the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock to help complete its renovation campaign on the museum’s MacArthur Park campus. The quarter-million dollar grant is part of Bank of America’s overall commitment to strengthening the Central Arkansas community by addressing key issues fundamental to economic opportunity and social progress, according to a press release.
