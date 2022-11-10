During the wild and crazy 1980s on "Days of Our Lives," Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso) became a fan-favorite super couple. From brainwashing, kidnappings, and dopplegangers, to dealing with the villainous Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Bo and Hope had one wild ride after another (via Soaps She Knows). According to Soap Opera Digest, Bo and Hope had taken down a killer named Dragon who had been targeting members of the British royal family. As a reward, they were thrown a royal wedding in England and while soap opera marriages don't last long, and even though they've thought each other dead a few times over the years, their popularity among fans never waned.

