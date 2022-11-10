Read full article on original website
Related
The Young And The Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Channels The 1980s With Her Second Career
Melissa Claire Egan has been a mainstay for many years in daytime television, most notably joining "The Young and the Restless" in 2011 as Chelsea Lawson. Over the years, Chelsea has evolved from the initial version of the character presented to viewers. Originally, Chelsea came onto the canvas as an experienced grifter, hired by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to trick Billy Abbott (then Billy Miller) into being unfaithful to his daughter, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). However, Chelsea emerged as a rising star in fashion in the following years, even starting her own line at one point (via Soaps In Depth).
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star John Aniston
Iconic soap opera star John Aniston has died at the age of 89. The actor was best known for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he debuted as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As People notes, Aniston continued to work on the Peacock sudser until his death. In fact, the actor was featured in the Friday, November 11 episode. During Aniston's extensive career, he also enjoyed roles on high-profile television shows such as "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Gilmore Girls," and "The West Wing," among many others (via IMDb).
The Big Bo And Hope News Days Of Our Lives Fans Have Been Waiting For
During the wild and crazy 1980s on "Days of Our Lives," Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso) became a fan-favorite super couple. From brainwashing, kidnappings, and dopplegangers, to dealing with the villainous Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), Bo and Hope had one wild ride after another (via Soaps She Knows). According to Soap Opera Digest, Bo and Hope had taken down a killer named Dragon who had been targeting members of the British royal family. As a reward, they were thrown a royal wedding in England and while soap opera marriages don't last long, and even though they've thought each other dead a few times over the years, their popularity among fans never waned.
Dustin Milligan Talks New Comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding - Exclusive Interview
"The People We Hate at the Wedding," coming to Prime Video on November 18, is a hilariously raunchy new comedy about a relatably dysfunctional family and how all their issues bubble up at a family wedding. In the film, Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) play American siblings who are pressured into going to the wedding of their estranged half-sister, Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The British wedding is the perfect backdrop for old relationship issues and family secrets to come to the surface before the three siblings and their mother (Allison Janney) can ultimately move forward.
The List
59K+
Followers
41K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0