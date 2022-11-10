Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to critics after disobeying team orders at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix RESULT: George Russell wins for first time in F1 with Lewis Hamilton second
George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday’s 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday’s starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering...
‘You know how it is with Max’: Lewis Hamilton reacts after collision with Verstappen in Brazil
Max Verstappen said he would not hesitate to collide with Lewis Hamilton again after the rivals crashed at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Hamilton and Verstappen tangled following a safety car restart on the seventh lap in Interlagos as they duelled for second place through the Senna Esses.Hamilton recovered to finish runner-up – behind team-mate George Russell who took his maiden win – while Verstappen, who was forced to stop for repairs in his Red Bull, finished sixth.The double world champion - who disobeyed team orders late on and opted not to let Sergio Perez overtake him was deemed at fault...
Anger boils over in Brazil between Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
George Russell secured the win in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, holding off his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the first F1 victory of his career. However, frustration between a pair of teammates might be the bigger story as the F1 circuit packs up and leaves Interlagos behind. Red Bull...
F1 News: Pierre Gasly Horribly Close To Race Ban After Sprint Race Mishap
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly is creeping closer and closer to a race ban with the French driver currently only two points away. Now, with the Sprint Race of the Brazilian Grand Prix over, he’s facing the stewards for yet another summons. According to F1FAll.com, he was summoned to the...
Daddy Dave gets 'beautiful' new racing car for No Prep Kings season 6
Street Outlaws driver Daddy Dave isn’t waiting at the start line as he debuts his new racing car for No Prep Kings. Season 6 won’t see him in his usual “Goliath” Chevy II vehicle but instead a brand new Audi S5. The car has already been...
Motor racing-Haas to announce Mick Schumacher's F1 fate next week
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Haas will announce next week whether Mick Schumacher is staying or going, the Formula One team's boss Guenther Steiner said on Saturday. Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is out of contract at the end of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20 and risks being without a drive next year.
Max Verstappen Shows True Colors by Rejecting Red Bull F1 Team Orders in Brazil
Red Bull approved Max Verstappen to pass teammate Sergio Perez in a bid to try and overhaul Fernando Alonso, and potentially Charles Leclerc, in Brazil on Sunday. But when it was clear Verstappen was unable to overtake Alonso, they issued an instruction for Verstappen to relinquish sixth place back to Perez.
Radical unveils track-only 'Project 25' racer
Reinforcing its position as one of the world leaders in race car engineering, manufacturing and single-make racing series organisers, UK-based Radical Motorsport has teased images of its new flagship, closed-cockpit track car under the codename of ‘Project 25’, which will enter production in Q4 2023. ‘Project 25’ has...
OPINION: What was the point, Max?
It’s a track that more often than not seems to deliver action-packed races, but what makes it particularly unique is the tendency for them to involve some sort of controversy between teammates. Off the top of my head there was the 2006 race back to the pits between the...
Ocon leads second Sao Paulo GP practice
Esteban Ocon beat Sergio Perez to top sport in final practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. It was a typically straightforward Saturday practice session on a sprint weekend, with parc fermé conditions in effect after qualifying on Friday. The focus was on assessing the endurance of the soft tire ahead of the 24-lap sprint race later today.
INSIGHT: How did NASCAR's 2022 rookie crop rate their own seasons?
Rip the yellow stripe off the bumpers and throw the graduation caps in the air because Austin Cindric, Harrison Burton, and Todd Gilliland are NASCAR Cup Series rookies no more. It was a long year as they navigated being drivers at NASCAR’s highest level. There was a new car to...
Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
Neuville heads Hyundai WRC Rally Japan 1-2 as Toyota attack cracks
Persistence paid dividends for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville in the FIA World Rally Championship finale as he grabbed the Rally Japan victory from a faltering Elfyn Evans on Toyota’s home asphalt. Belgian Neuville headed Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Evans by just four seconds heading into Sunday’s five-stage final leg, having...
DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions
With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
Neuville crashes Toyota’s party on WRC Rally Japan day two
Rally Japan was supposed to be a home-town victory lap for WRC drivers’ and manufacturers’ champs Toyota Gazoo Racing, but Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is on target to spoil the fun after charging to a second-leg lead in the FIA World Rally Championship’s season finale. The Belgian...
Larsson victorious in Nitro RX Phoenix doubleheader final
Robin Larsson extended his Nitro Rallycross points lead with victory in the second part of the double header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Larsson, who finished off the podium for the first time this season in the first final of the weekend, was bettered by pole sitter Oliver Eriksson early on, but the final was quickly halted after a frightening accident for Andreas Bakkerud, which forced him out of the race — luckily uninjured.
Power's already moved on from IndyCar title win
Will Power was loaded with emotions when he secured his second NTT IndyCar Series championship at Laguna Seca back in September. Afterwards, he and his Team Penske crew celebrated, got dressed in their finest clothes, went to the IndyCar banquet in Indianapolis, and were feted with praise. Two months later, the person who was central to the achievement isn’t basking in the outcome. In fact, any notion of a championship hangover is well in the past for Power.
O. Eriksson qualifies on top for second Nitro RX round in Phoenix
Oliver Eriksson resisted immense pressure from Robin Larsson to take the Top Qualifier spot for the second half of Nitro Rallycross’ Phoenix double-header at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. The younger Eriksson brother got his day off to the best possible start, winning his seeding heat before defeating Andreas...
Verstappen cagey after ignoring team orders in fraught Brazil GP
Max Verstappen will not publicly give his reasons for ignoring a team order to give a place back to Sergio Perez in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix but insists he is willing to help his teammate in future. Perez was ahead of Verstappen with five laps remaining but struggling for...
