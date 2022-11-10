ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
GLOUSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Dublin woman sentenced to 18 years to life for murdering husband

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin woman convicted of killing her husband in 2018 will spend 18 years to life in prison. Holli Osborn, 46, learned her sentence on Thursday after she was found guilty last month for the murder of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found dead in...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy