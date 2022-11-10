ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meek Mill Teases Upcoming 'Flamerz 5' Mixtape & Shares Release Date

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Meek Mill is getting ready to drop his latest collection of songs ahead of Thanksgiving and his huge performance later this month.

On Wednesday, November 9, the Philly rapper hit up his Instagram timeline and posted a teaser video ahead of his new mixtape Flamerz 5 . In the video, Meek freestyles over DJ Khaled's "God Did" while in a hotel room and from the inside of a helicopter. Evidence of his remix to the title track off Khaled's God Did album has been floating around for weeks especially since he announced the freestyle back in September.

“FLAMERZ 5 ‘for promotional use only’ NOV. 21st 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for free for the streets,” Meek wrote in the caption.

The latest installment of Meek's Flamerz series comes a few months after he revealed his plans to release multiple projects in the near future. In a tweet he posted back in July, the Dreamchasers founder said he would drop one of 10 independent projects he's got in his stash beginning in September. Although no projects have arrived yet, Meek did release his first new single of the year "Early Mornings." While his "God Did" freestyle was in the works, the 35-year-old also previewed his rendition of Ice Spice's "Munch (Feelin' U)."

Flamerz 5 will arrive a few days before he's set to hit the stage in his hometown for a special occasion. On Halloween, Meek revealed the plans for his Dreams and Nightmares 10-Year Anniversary Concert . The show is set to go down at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, November 26. Meek is set to perform songs from his debut album and plans to bring some "friends" with him. At the moment, there's no confirmation on which "friends" will join him, but fans should prepare for an all-star performance.

Look out for Flamerz 5 on November 21.

