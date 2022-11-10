ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Rise After Wall Street Suffers First Decline in Three Sessions

Stock futures were higher Tuesday morning after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117 points, or 0.35%. S&P...
Jim Cramer Says These 6 Cyclical ‘Smokestack' Stocks May Be Worth Owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "These are great companies that have positioned themselves in some terrific end markets and dominated their industries," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
European Markets Muted as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Tuesday as investors gauged the economic outlook in the region and wider global economy. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat in early trade, with utilities adding 0.8% while telecoms stocks fell 0.4%. The muted sentiment comes after...
Treasury Yields Dip as Traders Await Key Inflation Data

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as markets awaited the release of October's producer price index figures and digested U.S. Federal Reserve speaker commentary. At around 4:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by around three basis points to 3.8367%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.3677% after declining by four basis points.
Many Applauded the Biden-Xi Meeting, But One Strategist Is Skeptical About What It Means for Trade

"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
Crypto exchange FTX expects to have more than 1m creditors

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX expects to have more than 1 million individual creditors, the company has said in its first bankruptcy filing, scattered across more than 100 different companies in the wider group. According to the filing at the bankruptcy court in the US state of Delaware, where FTX US...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Plug Power Must Get Expenses Under Control

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. ... If you get a bunch of them, I think you're going to be fine."
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations

Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
