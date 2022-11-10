ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Elgin police union votes no confidence in top cop

ELGIN, Ill. - Union members of the Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" in Elgin's top cop Chief Ana Lalley last week. On Nov. 7, members completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" which passed overwhelmingly. According to the union, it...
ELGIN, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair

After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Construction equipment stolen from Milwaukee Avenue business – Chicago Tribune

The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.
GLENVIEW, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County property tax bills to be posted online after delay

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A delay in mailing property tax bills for Cook County residents has been resolved. Bills will be posted online as early as Tuesday and mailed by Dec. 1. Taxpayers will be able to download their bill to print and mail their payment in. They can also...
NBC Chicago

Headstones at Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas

More than one dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were found defaced with swastikas Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, 3050 Grand Ave., where numerous headstones had been vandalized, authorities said in a news release.
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

Armed Suspect Shot By Officer After Fleeing Police in Humboldt Park

An armed man was shot by a Chicago police officer after an incident in which he invaded officers Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park community, according to police. The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue. According to authorities, tactical officers initially attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver managed to evade officers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

