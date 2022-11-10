Read full article on original website
Elgin police union votes no confidence in top cop
ELGIN, Ill. - Union members of the Elgin Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit #54 completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" in Elgin's top cop Chief Ana Lalley last week. On Nov. 7, members completed a formal "Vote of No Confidence" which passed overwhelmingly. According to the union, it...
Lawyers: Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin ‘Not Medically Fit' For Trial
Lawyers for indicted Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) told a judge Friday she is “not medically fit to stand trial” and that they will seek to have her prosecution put on hold. Austin, who is in her early 70s, has faced a federal bribery indictment since July 2021....
Highland Park Shooting Survivor Shares Story as City's Assault Weapons Ban Faces New Legal Challenge
Just months after the deadly mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, a survivor is sharing her story as the city’s assault weapons ban – which previously survived a challenge all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court – faces yet another legal battle.
2 Dead After Little Village Shooting, CPD Officer Hurt After Crowd Gathers at Scene
At least two people are dead after a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood, and a Chicago police officer was injured after a crowd gathered near the scene Monday afternoon. According to police, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were driving eastbound in the 2400 block of West 21st...
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
Semi Driver Facing Felony DUI Charges After Slamming Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus, Injuring 16
Felony DUI charges were pending against a semi driver who police say ran a red light and crashed into a bus carrying 23 students and two hockey coaches from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep over the weekend in Indiana. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw, about 50...
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing Repair
After contentious Chicago City Council meeting last week regarding Board of Education and CPS leaders failure to attend council meetings, request by the Board of Education for almost $5.75 million for an aquaponics classroom in one school and plumbing repairs in another, may create further debate regarding transparency and accountability.
Construction equipment stolen from Milwaukee Avenue business – Chicago Tribune
The following items were taken from Glenview Police Department reports, news releases and records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt. Arturo Moyo-Castrejon, 18, of the 2200 block of Central Road in Glenview was charged with domestic battery Nov. 7. He was arrested following the investigation of an incident in the 2200 block of Central Road. He was taken to Cook County Court in Skokie for a bond hearing.
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
Cook County property tax bills to be posted online after delay
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A delay in mailing property tax bills for Cook County residents has been resolved. Bills will be posted online as early as Tuesday and mailed by Dec. 1. Taxpayers will be able to download their bill to print and mail their payment in. They can also...
What are the sentences for people convicted of committing crimes on Chicago transit? Here’s a look at some recent outcomes.
Rising crime on the CTA has been a leading Chicago news story for almost two years. But what kinds of sentences are handed down to people convicted of committing crimes on the city’s transit system?. We decided to find out by looking up some cases that we’ve told you...
Headstones at Waukegan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With Swastikas
More than one dozen headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Waukegan were found defaced with swastikas Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 8 a.m., officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the Congregation Am Echod Jewish Cemetery, 3050 Grand Ave., where numerous headstones had been vandalized, authorities said in a news release.
Armed Suspect Shot By Officer After Fleeing Police in Humboldt Park
An armed man was shot by a Chicago police officer after an incident in which he invaded officers Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park community, according to police. The shooting was reported before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue. According to authorities, tactical officers initially attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver managed to evade officers.
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CTA Needs 1,000 Workers As It Struggles With Ghost Trains And Buses, Transit Boss Says
CHICAGO — The CTA is working to recruit hundreds of employees and boost safety and cleanliness on buses and trains, the agency’s head said Thursday as he faces intensifying scrutiny of the city’s mass transit system. CTA President Dorval Carter spoke about the transit agency’s challenges at...
Illinois Coroner: Driver Who Killed 7 on Highway Intoxicated
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol...
2 in custody for armed robbery and battery on CTA Red Line, CPD search for more suspects
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning. According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men […]
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
