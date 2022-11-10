Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carmelo Anthony’s Son, Kiyan, Receives Offer From Syracuse
View the original article to see embedded media. Kiyan Anthony, the son of former Syracuse legend and NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, has received a scholarship offer from the Orange, he shared on his personal Twitter account over the weekend. The 6’3” shooting guard is a Class of 2025 recruit who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyrese Maxey Confident Joel Embiid is Hitting a ‘Groove’
With James Harden off the court for the next couple of weeks or so, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to lean on the All-Star center Joel Embiid and the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey to run the offense in a different way than when Harden’s on the floor. On Sunday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
Comments / 0