Paso Robles is now home to world’s largest Field of Light as Sensorio adds 43,000 new orbs

Sensorio in Paso Robles has expanded its Field of Light — adding 42,000 glowing orbs to the sprawling exhibit that is now the largest of its kind in the world.

The Field of Light now features 100,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres, according to a news release from Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio.

Sensorio expanded and refurbished its signature exhibit in time for the holidays and invites guests to come explore the display while enjoying warm beverages, holiday treats and live music, according to the release.

Private holiday parties also can be hosted at Sensorio, the release said.

In addition to the Field of Light, the property is home to Light Towers, an adjacent exhibit of 69 towers built from 17,000 glowing wine bottles.

Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles.

It’s open Thursday and Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5 to 9:30 p.m. The holiday hours run through Dec. 31.

Tickets are $43 plus fees and can be purchased in advance at sensoriopaso.com . Children are $22, or $12 on Thursday family nights, now through Dec. 29.