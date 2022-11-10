ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey

The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Radar: Track Winter Weather as Snow Heads Toward the Chicago Area

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with four or more inches of snow falling in some locations. The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning commute and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
NBC Chicago

Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says

If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy

Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy