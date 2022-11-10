Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Allows Jan. 6 Panel to Get Arizona GOP Chairwoman's Phone Records
The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request to halt the turnover...
After Election Wins in Maryland and Missouri, Marijuana Advocates Look to Next States
Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they can legally buy it. Maryland residents...
Illinois to Receive $19.5M as Part of Multistate, $329M Google Location-Tracking Settlement
Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by...
What We Know About the Deadly Listeria Outbreak After CDC Warning Issued in Illinois
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheeses has led to an alert in six states, including in Illinois. So what should you know about the outbreak and what signs should you watch for?. The outbreak has already left at least two people in Illinois sickened, along with...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Pediatric ICU Beds Almost Full in Illinois Due to RSV, With Only 4% Availability Statewide
Health officials are worried about how quickly RSV is spreading, particularly with concerns over flu and COVID cases also rising this winter, and in Illinois, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds is dropping quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that pediatric ICU beds...
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey
The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
Radar: Track Winter Weather as Snow Heads Toward the Chicago Area
A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with four or more inches of snow falling in some locations. The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning commute and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
Pritzker Proposes Using $1.7 Billion Revenue Surplus to Bolster Illinois' Rainy Day, Pension Funds
Revised budget estimates from a state agency reveal that Illinois could see a revenue surplus of more than $1.5 billion in the next fiscal year, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker is proposing to use those funds to bolster the state’s savings and pay off a variety of debts. According to...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued for Chicago Area Ahead of Looming Snowfall
Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Chicago area, as slushy snow is expected to snarl morning commutes throughout the region. According to the National Weather Service, most counties in northeastern Illinois will go under the advisory beginning Tuesday morning, with up to five inches of snow possible in some locations by Wednesday.
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
$1M Winning Illinois Lottery Ticket Sold at Joliet Gas Station
One customer at a Joliet gas station has a reason to feel lucky. Someone who recently shopped at Jefferson BP, 1987 W. Jefferson St., bought the winning ticket in this past Friday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers, 9-14-19-23-44, winning the...
Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says
If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy
Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done...
