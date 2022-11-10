ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Hawaii vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.8 points per matchup. The Rainbow Warriors and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Hawaii is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
WATCH: LeBron James' sons Bronny, Bryce impress in high school dunk contest

Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of NBA superstar LeBron James, both starred in a recent dunk contest at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and his wife Savannah sat courtside as their two sons showed off both their leaping and improvisational abilities during their school's "Midnight Madness" showcase.
College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Model backs Cincinnati, Oklahoma State

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have a massive showdown at No. 2 Ohio State coming up in their final game of the season, but they must first take care of business when they face No. 21 Illinois on Saturday afternoon during the Week 12 college football schedule. Michigan has won all 10 of its games this season, with its last six coming by double digits. Illinois got off to a 7-1 start this season, but it has now suffered consecutive losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Fighting Illini are 17.5-point underdogs to Michigan in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss

Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
College basketball rankings: Villanova, Oregon fall out of first AP Top 25 poll of 2022-23 regular season

One week into the season, the top 10 of the AP Top 25 remains unchanged from the preseason edition. The North Carolina Tar Heels are still a comfortable No. 1, but faced some pressure; Carolina trailed as many as eight at home Friday night vs. Charleston before gathering for a 102-86 victory. Gonzaga stands firm at No. 2 after the Bulldogs overcame a double-digit second half deficit Friday night against Michigan State while playing aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.
