Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
P!nk Coming to Wrigley Field for 2023 Summer Tour
Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists. P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she'll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut UP.
Trevor Noah Is Heading to Chicago for ‘Off the Record' Stand-Up Tour
After Trevor Noah signs off from his seven-year stint at "The Daily Show," he will head to Chicago and a number of other cities for a stand-up comedy tour. Noah announced Monday the new gig, billed "Off the Record," entails 28 stops across the U.S. that will take shape January and wrap up December 2023.
Chicago Area Prepares for Slippery Tuesday Morning Commute as Snow Expected
While the Chicago area saw summer-like conditions in recent weeks, weather of a much different sort is expected Tuesday. The region is expected to see its first measurable snowfall, with widespread snow showers beginning at around 5 a.m. With a winter weather advisory set to go into effect, many people could experience traffic delays and a slushy commute to work or school.
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays
A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Saint Ignatius College Prep Community Holds Mass for Students Injured in Weekend Bus Crash
The Saint Ignatius College Prep community came together in prayer Monday at an afternoon Mass to honor the 23 students and two coaches who were on a school bus Saturday night that was hit by a semi truck. The driver was believed to be impaired at the time, according to...
Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward
Cubs officially release Jason Heyward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward's time with the Cubs is officially over. As expected, the Cubs have granted Heyward his unconditional release, ending his time on the North Side after seven seasons. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said in August the team would...
At Least 16 Hurt, 3 Critically, After Semi Slams Into Chicago High School Hockey Team's Bus
More than one dozen people were injured, three critically, after a semi slammed into a school bus carrying a Chicago high school hockey team on Saturday night in northern Indiana. Authorities say the junior varsity hockey team from Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep High School was traveling back to their...
Pediatric ICU Beds Almost Full in Illinois Due to RSV, With Only 4% Availability Statewide
Health officials are worried about how quickly RSV is spreading, particularly with concerns over flu and COVID cases also rising this winter, and in Illinois, the number of pediatric intensive care unit beds is dropping quickly. The Illinois Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that pediatric ICU beds...
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
Fire Erupts at Multi-Story Building in Chinatown
Firefighters battled a fire Saturday night at a multi-story building in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, authorities said. The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at 2312 Wentworth Ave. Photos tweeted by the Chicago Fire Department showed heavy smoke billowing from the structure. According to authorities, the fire was extinguished at approximately 9:50 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing Woman Reunited With Family in Palos Heights
A woman with autism who was reported missing in Palos Heights has been found safe and reunited with family, authorities said. Police in south suburban Palos Heights are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman with autism who was last seen Sunday night, authorities said. In a Facebook...
Jack Sanborn Appeciating Moment Playing in Bears Defense
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Saint Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team Involved in Indiana Bus Crash, Injuries Reported
Members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team have been taken to hospitals following a school bus crash in northern Indiana, according to a team coach. The collision was reported Saturday evening at Center Street and U.S. 30 in Warsaw, Indiana. Saint Ignatius College Prep's Wolfpack Junior Varsity hockey...
Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role
Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
Semi Driver Facing Felony DUI Charges After Slamming Into St. Ignatius College Prep Bus, Injuring 16
Felony DUI charges were pending against a semi driver who police say ran a red light and crashed into a bus carrying 23 students and two hockey coaches from Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep over the weekend in Indiana. The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw, about 50...
