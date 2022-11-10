ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P!nk Coming to Wrigley Field for 2023 Summer Tour

Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists. P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she'll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut UP.
Chicago Area Prepares for Slippery Tuesday Morning Commute as Snow Expected

While the Chicago area saw summer-like conditions in recent weeks, weather of a much different sort is expected Tuesday. The region is expected to see its first measurable snowfall, with widespread snow showers beginning at around 5 a.m. With a winter weather advisory set to go into effect, many people could experience traffic delays and a slushy commute to work or school.
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
A Longtime Staple Is Returning to Westfield Old Orchard Ahead of the Holidays

A familiar storefront is heading back to Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie: Barnes & Noble. The bookstore originally resided on the suburban shopping center's grounds for 27 years before shuttering its doors in 2021 so the the site could be redeveloped. Word of its closure struck a chord with many shoppers, according to the company.
Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward

Cubs officially release Jason Heyward originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward's time with the Cubs is officially over. As expected, the Cubs have granted Heyward his unconditional release, ending his time on the North Side after seven seasons. Cubs president Jed Hoyer said in August the team would...
Fire Erupts at Multi-Story Building in Chinatown

Firefighters battled a fire Saturday night at a multi-story building in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, authorities said. The fire was reported before 9 p.m. at 2312 Wentworth Ave. Photos tweeted by the Chicago Fire Department showed heavy smoke billowing from the structure. According to authorities, the fire was extinguished at approximately 9:50 p.m.
Jack Sanborn Appeciating Moment Playing in Bears Defense

Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role

Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
