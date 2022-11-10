Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment. High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy. Stanojevic, who goes by...
P!nk Coming to Wrigley Field for 2023 Summer Tour
Pop sensation P!nk will take the stage at Wrigley Field this summer, along with some other notable music artists. P!nk announced her worldwide Summer Carnival 2023 tour Monday, which includes a stop in Chicago Aug. 12. The three-time Grammy Award winner will perform at the Friendly Confines where she'll be joined by Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ Kid Cut UP.
Chicago Area Prepares for Slippery Tuesday Morning Commute as Snow Expected
While the Chicago area saw summer-like conditions in recent weeks, weather of a much different sort is expected Tuesday. The region is expected to see its first measurable snowfall, with widespread snow showers beginning at around 5 a.m. With a winter weather advisory set to go into effect, many people could experience traffic delays and a slushy commute to work or school.
Snowy Weather, Near-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Chicago, Suburbs This Week
The Chicago area sure had a nice stretch of the temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s the past few weeks. But it's now time to get those warm weather jackets, gloves and hats out of storage for good -- because the cold weather is officially here. According to NBC...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago
Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
Trevor Noah Is Heading to Chicago for ‘Off the Record' Stand-Up Tour
After Trevor Noah signs off from his seven-year stint at "The Daily Show," he will head to Chicago and a number of other cities for a stand-up comedy tour. Noah announced Monday the new gig, billed "Off the Record," entails 28 stops across the U.S. that will take shape January and wrap up December 2023.
From the Chicago Botanic Garden to the Brookfield Zoo, Here's Where To Take In a Dazzling Light Show This Holiday Season
With colder temperatures, early nights and the snowfall potentially on its way, the holiday season is quickly approaching. Several dazzling light shows across the Chicago area are helping to ring in the season, turning several of the region's most known attractions into winter wonderlands. While Christmas is still more than...
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
fox32chicago.com
Wintry weather arrives early in Chicago
Chicago - It's another case of weather whiplash. Highs will drop to December like levels this weekend after record highs in the 70s on Thursday. It seems likely the 76 degree record high at O'Hare will be the warmest temperature we see for several months. It will be a near 40 degree difference between Thursday's high and Saturday's high. There is even a little light snow in the forecast.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, how many bodies are connected to Chicago mob?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right? Well, what the Chicago Outfit may have intended to stay in a Vegas lake has now begun floating to the surface
State, Local Officials Offer Driving Tips as Chicago Braces for Season's First Snow
Officials are reminding motorists to use extra caution on area roadways this week as a blast of wintry weather is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in coming days. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly every county in the Chicago area, including Cook County, with...
Where to See Holiday Light Shows in the Chicago Area
Nothing screams "it's the holiday season" quite like light shows, and there's no shortage of dazzling displays in the Chicago area. As cold weather moves in and a new year approaches, a string of light shows will amp up the merry mood throughout the wintertime, a few of which are open already.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me […]
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
NBC Chicago
