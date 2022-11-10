Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb make pitch for Odell Beckham Jr.

DALLAS - Could the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys be on the verge of getting even better?

With rumors now swirling that the Cowboys are connected and perhaps even lead for the services of star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., many have begun to imagine how dangerous the Dallas offense could actually be if the idea comes to fruition.

And on Thursday, Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb shared their feelings on the idea of bringing him to Dallas, with Prescott remaining as intentionally diplomatic as could be expected.

"Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that, and knowing Odell and knowing his resume, it's exciting," Prescott said. "But I understand thats its also a business and i'm sure there are 31 other teams that would like to add him as well."

While Prescott did not want to lend to the rumor mill too much, Lamb, on the hand, was happy to show his excitement about the possibility of adding another talented pass catcher to the roster.

"Oh That’s my boy. I'm a fan of Odell for sure. I feel like here, why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense," Lamb said. "(Michael Gallup) is a No. 1 receiver too. We had three number one receivers my rookie year, so why not get back to that?"

Other teams that are said to be in the thick of the conversation for Beckham alongside Dallas include the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

And after a long recovery from ACL surgery, Beckham is set to return game action at some point this month... perhaps wearing blue and silver.