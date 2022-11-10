ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

On ‘Atlanta,’ Music Always Showed Us Where We Were

By Sarah Shachat, @sarahshachat
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2cO2_0j6OG0dO00

If music is a tool that helps viewers gain a better emotional understanding of what they’re watching, then “Atlanta” wielded the songs on its soundtrack like a tricked-out Leatherman with 19 distinct uses (including three different types of can opener). Music playing such a significant role shouldn’t be surprising for a series whose protagonist, Earn Marks (Donald Glover), is managing the burgeoning rap career of his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry). But that music had a versatility tailored to match “Atlanta,” a show where a harrowing trip to a showbiz house of horrors and a genuinely touching tribute to an animated classic were equally at home.

The needle drops on “Atlanta” often do more than one thing at a time: Informing the show’s specific sense of place, revealing what characters are feeling in ways that add to the actors’ expressions, giving the audience a poetic sense of what a moment means, and/or driving the action forward. For music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Udeorji’s, the process never changed across four seasons, and it always began with the tastes of creator/star Glover and his brother, writer/producer Stephen. “They’ll listen to everything,” Udeorji told IndieWire.

From the start, there was also a desire to acknowledge the show’s setting, all the while making sure not to limit or overly define Atlanta’s musical sensibility. “You open the show with a very specific OJ da Juiceman song, ‘No Hook,’ and you also want to be able to kind of acknowledge the fact that you have these characters that exist in this world that’s pretty much built around music, but never being restricted to it,” Udeorji said.

Malone added that the music supervision team was encouraged to bring up a variety of options that could highlight a moment in different ways and could present different facets of “Atlanta.” “[The music] really reflects the humanness and just the general music taste of different characters and of different people,” Malone told IndieWire. “Our editors are absolutely brilliant and really encourage [us to find] something in this world. And it’s very vague and sometimes that can be a challenge, but sometimes that can be really fun for Fam and myself, to kind of dig in and come up with ideas that are really left of center.”

“There’s times that [director Hiro Murai] will hit me up and be like, ‘Do you think Paper Boi would be listening to this if he was in his safe house?'” added Udeorji, who started on “Atlanta” as a music consultant and a voice bringing helpful context from the writers’ room. “I just look at those characters through the lens of who I think is speaking through [them], like Swank or Jamal Olori, who’s in the room sometimes. He has very specific taste in Atlanta music, but also there’s a lot of soul stuff, and then you have Stephen and [Stefani Robinson] and people who would listen to Stereolab, you know?”

That approach helped the show find the right tracks to evoke a specific place, mood, and character emotion, but also the ways in which music reflects community — how it’s something shared, among friends and across generations. Udeorji pointed to an early Season 1 moment, in which Al and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) sing along to Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 single “Encore” while waiting to make a drug deal. “It’s not the record that you might think that they’d be singing along to at that specific moment, and it’s kind of scripted in because it’s a nod to maybe a family member, like an auntie that they might have been around that played that song a ton.”

Thinking through music alongside the writers (and with them in mind) also helped “Atlanta” take a varied and formally aware approach to its needle drops. “In Season 2, one of one of my favorite moments wasn’t even about us picking music,” Udeorji said. “It was Thundercat and Flying Lotus. They scored the barbershop episode. And I think it’s just sort of like, you kind of have to take a bespoke approach to each moment or each episode based on what the story is because you see how nonlinear the show can be sometimes, which I think is the best part about it.”

“If somebody was straight up to ask me to describe the sound of ‘Atlanta,’ I don’t know what I would say,” Malone said. “I think we’ve always just kind of taken it that way, not trying to follow any trends. It’s just very specific to what the story that Hiro and Donald want to tell, and what music supports that.”

Getting the right song that helps tell the story is always the challenge for music supervisors, of course, and TV shows by simple numbers have to find lots of variations on the same overall premise. But in music and story terms, “Atlanta’s” success is in its willingness to listen widely and embrace different genres, to use left-of-center means to add nuance to the characters and the show’s setting. In the fourth and final season, Malone and Udeorji had to do everything from helping to structure a deeply meta-referential scavenger hunt to bringing material out of the Disney vault for a (sadly) faux-documentary look at the making of “A Goofy Movie.”

“It’s just such a different, unique, special episode of television and something in a way only ‘Atlanta’ could do,” Malone said of Season 4’s “The Goof Who Sat by the Door,” but the sentiment could apply to most of Malone and Udeorji’s work across the show’s run. The music is a reflection of a team thinking through the characters and constantly reinventing and experimenting with what the show wanted to say through them.

The track Udeorji is proudest of this season, though, isn’t heard until the finale — and it’s one that’s firmly tied to the show’s setting. “It’s a deep cut from Atlanta. It’s obscure. But if you’re from Atlanta, then you know it — and if you grew up in that era, you’ll know it.”

FX’s “Atlanta” Seasons 1-4 are available on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Atlanta’ Ends as Whatever Dream You Want It to Be

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Atlanta” Season 4, Episode 10, “It Was All a Dream” — the series finale.] Every season* of “Atlanta” starts, in one way or another, with Earn waking up. The premiere, following a flash-forward, sees Donald Glover’s lead recalling a dream next to a groggy Van (Zazie Beetz). In Season 2, subtitled “Robbin’ Season,” Earn is rudely roused by his storage unit’s owner, who evicts him from his makeshift home (while stealing some of his stuff). Even Season 3’s first entry, which dedicates 99 percent of its runtime to a story inspired by the...
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
IndieWire

Julia Fox Says Whirlwind Kanye West Romance Hurt Her Acting Career

Julia Fox is making “No Sudden Move” when it comes to her next acting role. The “Uncut Gems” breakout actress revealed that her highly publicized six-week-long romance with Grammy winner Kanye West in early 2022 had a negative effect on her acting career. “After the big...
NewsOne

Why ‘Atlanta’ Is One Of The Greatest Shows In TV History

"Atlanta" shirked traditional Black comedy and drama tropes while also breaking virtually every rule of TV show writing. It is a show that was allowed to be anything it wanted to be from episode to episode. The post Why ‘Atlanta’ Is One Of The Greatest Shows In TV History appeared first on NewsOne.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
IndieWire

Disney President Bob Chapek ‘Absolutely’ Has to Be Fired, CNBC’s Jim Cramer Says

Disney’s Q4 earnings report saw the company take some major wins (like 12.1 million subscribers new to Disney+) but also some major losses — including a $1.5 billion loss of DTC, a revenue total ($20.15 billion with earnings of 37 cents per share) that fell short of Wall Street’s projections, and shares that fell 7%, the lowest in two years. In the wake of those earnings, CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has a fairly radical suggestion for the corporation — get rid of CEO Bob Chapek.
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends. In a new interview with Forbes to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Stallone waxed nostalgic about his rivalry with Schwarzenegger and their eventual ability to mend fences by teaming up for “The Expendables”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

Anya Taylor-Joy Turned Down Disney Offer to Make ‘The Witch’ with Robert Eggers

After collaborating on “The Witch” and “The Northman,” Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Eggers are an inseparable duo in the minds of many cinephiles. But if one day in Taylor-Joy’s life had gone differently, that collaboration may have never come to fruition. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor-Joy recalled the experience of being cast in Eggers’ “The Witch.” The film was the actress’ first major screen credit, but she almost made her acting debut on a very different kind of project. As it turns out, she was offered the role in “The Witch” on the same day she received another...
Collider

Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date

ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Deadline

Donald Lee Harris Dies: Production Designer On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Office’ & Many Other Shows Was 78

Donald Lee Harris, the longtime Grey’s Anatomy production designer whose credits also include The Office, American Housewife, Malcolm in the Middle and dozens of other shows, died November 1 of cancer, his family told Deadline. He was 78.    Harris began his Grey’s Anatomy stint with Season 3 in 2006 and stayed with the show through the Season 11 final in 2015, spanning more than 200 episodes of the ABC hospital drama. His most recent gig was on the 2016-21 ABC sitcom American Housewife, working on all of its 103 episodes. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Grey's...
INDIANA STATE
IndieWire

‘Dangerous Breed’ Trailer: New Peacock Docuseries Tries to Recapture the ‘Tiger King’ Magic

Over two years after Netflix’s “Tiger King” took streaming by storm — and just a few months after Peacock’s own fictional series about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic premiered — Peacock is bringing a new story of cats and crime to the docuseries space. The first trailer for “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats,” a new true docuseries about wrestler Teddy Hart, was released by the streamer on Wednesday. Canadian nonfiction filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch, whose previous works include series like “Queen of the Oil Patch” and films like “Last of the Fur Traders,” directs the series, which focuses on the 10 years...
IndieWire

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale: Season 6 Will Be a Different Show

Toto, we’re not in Gilead anymore. “The Handmaid’s Tale” stayed focused on its central dystopia until Season 4, when June (Elisabeth Moss) escaped to Canada, and even then she couldn’t escape Gilead. June returned multiple times, including in Season 5 to rescue her daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake) from a life of subservience to men. But the world has changed by the Season 5 finale, “Safe,” which premiered November 9. Gilead is crumbling from within, mainly at the hands of its architect, Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). The Waterfords, two of its most prolific and vocal advocates, are no more, with Fred dead (Joseph...
IndieWire

George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in Development at AMC

A TV adaptation of George Clooney’s 2005 broadcast-news drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” is in development at AMC, the network announced Thursday. A writers’ room has been opened, and in the event of pickup, the show will go straight to series for a six-episode first season. Emmy-winning “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer will serve as the showrunner, while Grant Heslov, who co-wrote the original film’s screenplay, is attached to direct the first episode.
IndieWire

‘1923’ Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Officially Join the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

It’s a big weekend for Taylor Sheridan fans. The prolific TV creator’s latest show, the Sylvester Stallone-led mafia drama “Tulsa King,” begins streaming on Paramount+ tonight, following the season premiere of Sheridan’s flagship series “Yellowstone.” And if that wasn’t enough excitement, Paramount has released a trailer for the latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923.” Much like the hit prequel series “1883,” “1923” takes place in the year 1923. It follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they move towards building what becomes known as Yellowstone Ranch. “1923” was originally titled “1932,” but the name was changed when the show’s creative team...
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg: Warner Bros. Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’ with HBO Max Releases

Steven Spielberg is still shocked by Warner Bros. releasing big budget films via HBO Max amid the pandemic. The Academy Award winner slammed the day-and-date HBO Max releases in 2021, with acclaimed films like “In the Heights,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” and “The Matrix Resurrections” debuting on the streamer the same day as in theaters.
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Was Never Meant to Be Political

Google “Andor political,” and you won’t quickly run out of reading material. The Star War series from “Rogue One” writer Tony Gilroy — like many a Star War before it — is being hailed for its eerie resonance with the current moment, but Gilroy insists it’s not intentional. “I don’t think it’s just a risk like a publicity risk,” he told IndieWire over Zoom ahead of Episode 10’s premiere. “It makes me minimize the show in my mind if I make it contemporary. The show gets smaller for me if I think about it under contemporary terms, so I don’t think...
IndieWire

Daniel Craig Shimmies in Steamy Vodka Ad Directed by Taika Waititi

Daniel Craig prefers his hips shaken, not stirred. Former James Bond star Craig plays “himself” in a new commercial for Belvedere Vodka, directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi. Craig shimmies, shakes, and shows off his killer dance moves, putting Hugh Grant’s iconic “Love Actually” dance sequence (almost) to shame. Set at the Cheval Blanc Paris hotel, the ad begins in black and white before tracking Craig walking through the hotel lobby and slowly undressing down to a sleeveless muscle tee. Craig moves to Rita Ora and Giggs’ song, thrusting his hips at the hotel pool, in an elevator, and finally, in...
IndieWire

Emily Blunt’s Ultra-Violent Western ‘The English’ Tells How the West Was Lost

If many a Western captures the sweeping romance of America’s land rush — idealizing a time when seizing one’s future involved planting a literal flag — then “The English” serves as a bright red rebuttal; a revisionist take among the modern era’s various reconsiderations, this time emphasizing the tears, sweat, and oh-so-much-blood required to reach the dream awaiting colonizers somewhere west of the Mississippi. Writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”) still embraces traditional elements of the genre, centering his six-part Prime Video series around a rhapsodic love story and capturing plenty of vast prairies in picturesque, sun-kissed shots. But it’s the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy