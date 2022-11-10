5 observations from Bowling Green football's loss to Kent State

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green has returned to Earth.

The Falcons played some of the best football in the Mid-American Conference for three halcyon weeks, dispatching Miami, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan en route to a first-place tie in the MAC East Division. On Wednesday, however, they were grounded by Kent State in a paradigm-shifting blowout loss.

Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2 MAC) at Toledo (7-3, 5-1).Tuesday, 7 p.m.ESPNU.1-2.Toledo leads 42-40-4.

Here are five observations from a demoralizing loss for Bowling Green.

Dual-threat quarterback shreds Bowling Green’s defense again

In the Falcons’ season opener, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson burned Bowling Green for 298 yards through the air and 87 on the ground. Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney and Akron quarterback DJ Irons also made inroads both through the air and on the ground against the Falcons.

After cutting its teeth against teams with unsettled quarterback situations for much of October, Golden Flashes signal-caller Collin Schlee overwhelmed the Falcons with three passing touchdowns to go with a rushing score.

That’s an ominous sign with Toledo star Dequan Finn looming on Tuesday.

The Falcons can’t keep pace on the ground

Kent State’s running game, much like its passing game, picked apart Bowling Green — running back Marquez Cooper finished with 93 yards to lead the Golden Flashes, just missing his fourth consecutive 100-yard game.

The Falcons had much more success in the passing game than in the running game overall — they threw for 246 yards and ran for just 65 — but attempted nearly as many rushes (38) as Kent State (41). This mode of playcalling hindered Bowling Green’s offensive dynamism on a night where the Falcons were already down sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith.

McDonald is efficient again, but it isn’t enough

Strictly speaking, senior quarterback Matt McDonald has given Bowling Green some of the most efficient football of his career in recent weeks — after not eclipsing a 70 percent completion percentage in any of his first six games, he’s posted three straight north of 74 percent. The touchdown well, however, has run somewhat dry -— McDonald has thrown just three in three games and tossed his first interception in nearly a month against the Golden Flashes.

The various elements of the Falcons’ offense have all thrived at some point this season, and all will need to be at their best against the Rockets.

Third- and fourth-down inefficiency blows up an aggressive game plan

Coach Scot Loeffler opened his postgame press conference by taking responsibility for Bowling Green’s aggressive game plan, which saw the Falcons go for three fourth downs in the first half and miss all of them.

Bowling Green finished the evening 0-for-6 on fourth down and 6-for-17 on third down, directly leading to Kent State taking total control of a game the Falcons weren’t out of until the third quarter. To add insult to injury: When the dust settled, the Golden Flashes weren’t much better, particularly on third down (3-for-13).

Bowling Green’s path to a bowl game just got much, much harder

Kent State was better than its record (and uncharacteristically healthy) entering this game, but the Golden Flashes presented a golden opportunity for Bowling Green to pick up its sixth win before hitting the meat of its conference schedule.

That didn’t happen, and the Falcons will now need to steal a win from either Toledo or Ohio to reach a bowl game for the first time in seven years. Bowling Green’s struggles against quarterbacks of Finn’s or Bobcats gunslinger Kurtis Rourke’s caliber will make the task all the more difficult, but the Falcons have been nothing this year if not resilient in the wake of close and lopsided losses alike.