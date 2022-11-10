Satan gets verified on Twitter

Twitter Blue , a $7.99 subscription to the social media platform for exclusive services – including blue check “verification” – rolled out Wednesday and “Satan” already has a blue check.

By clicking the verification symbol on user @s8nstan’s account Thursday, one would find a message that said “this account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue.”

“At last, I am verified,” said the user . Typically, the account posts humorous not-safe-for-work musings about life in hell and being The Prince of Darkness.

“Stop asking me to bring you to Hell, that’s deaths job. I just run the place,” said a Sept. 2 tweet .

Another user that dished out $7.99 for the verification was Kyle Rittenhouse , a 19-year-old who fatally shot two people and severely wounded another during an August 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisc., but was found not guilty by a jury .

Before Twitter Blue verification was proposed by the company’s new owner, billionaire Telsa CEO Elon Musk, and rolled out, blue check verification was offered for free. A message popup for users who got blue checks before the rollout states “this account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.”

After Musk announced his plan for paid verification, many criticized the idea and expressed concerns that it would make it more difficult to prevent misinformation from spreading on the site, including TechCrunch .

In an apparent effort to avoid this, grey “Official” labels were added to certain accounts this week, such as prominent media outlets. Those labels were gone for desktop users by Thursday afternoon ET, though some still appeared on the mobile app. Other grey labels were still around, including some for politicians and some.

In a tweet, Musk said that he “killed” the “Official” label.

He has said that he wants the paid blue check to “be the great leveler.”

“After all the years of get s8n verified, it took elon musk buying twitter to make it happen lolol,” the “Satan” account said Thursday.