Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Suspect arrested for crash that killed OKC officer had drugs in system

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR, Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4aoe_0j6OFPKr00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – According to a collision report released Thursday afternoon, the driver involved in the deadly crash that killed OKCPD Sergeant Meagan Burke had drugs in his system when the incident happened.

On September 29, Sgt. Meagan Burke was killed in a head-on collision along I-44 on her way home from work.

“I know the other driver going southbound crossed the median and the barrier, entering into the northbound lane striking the officer who was in their personal vehicle,” said OKCPD Cpt. Valerie Littlejohn on the scene. “When we arrived, we learned that one of the involved drivers was one of our officers who unfortunately was pronounced deceased.”

Sgt. Burke had been a police officer in Oklahoma City since May of 2016.

The driver who hit her has been identified as Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr., 51.

According to a report from the Oklahoma City Police Department, Fraser had methamphetamines, marijuana and cough syrup in his system at the time of the crash.

The report also shows that Fraser said, “he felt the driver side tire drop off the roadway and he was involved in the collision.”

Police say Fraser was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of manslaughter in the first degree and DUI-drugs.

Fraser worked for Blackhawk Security and was driving a company truck when the crash happened. The company declined to comment on his arrest Thursday, but confirmed he is no longer employed there.

Back in September when the incident Blackhawk Security made the following Facebook post:

“Sad day here at Blackhawk Security, for OKCPD, and the police officer/security officer involved death and crash. Our prayers go out to all the families involved. With all respect, we will not be answering any questions, and will be in full cooperation with the police department, and will not be making any statements at this time to the public.”

The Oklahoma City FOP Foundation is currently accepting donations to support Sgt. Burke’s family.

