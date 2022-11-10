ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Evansville Aces: Stream, injury report, broadcast info

By Josh Helmer
 4 days ago

Fresh off their season-opening 87-34 victory over the Southern Jaguars, the Hawkeyes return to play by hosting the Evansville Aces.

“Alright, well, game two. I mean, here we go. Excited to get back on the floor again. We had a one-day prep for this game, because we had to take the mandatory NCAA day off yesterday, but that’s okay. This time of year, you just want to play. Your kids want to be on the floor.

“We know the competition’s going to get better against Evansville and we’re looking forward to that. And then, obviously this weekend we have the first road trip of the year going to Drake. We’ve heard that they’ve got almost a sellout there and that we know it’s just a really difficult place to play. It’s just a great environment for college basketball. Two good challenges coming up,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said of the Hawkeyes’ next two contests.

In Iowa’s opener, Caitlin Clark scored 20 points on 6-of-10 field goal shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Hawkeye forwards Monika Czinano and Hannah Stuelke each scored 10 points as well to round out Iowa’s double-figure scorers.

As a team, Iowa finished with 51.7% field goal shooting and knocked down 11-of-36 3-pointers for 30.6% accuracy from downtown. One area the Hawkeyes would like to improve is their assist-to-turnover ratio. Iowa assisted 18 times, but turned it over 19 times against the Jaguars.

On the defensive end of the floor, the Hawkeyes are looking for similar results moving forward. Iowa limited Southern to just 21.1% shooting and forced 18 turnovers.

Evansville (1-0) presents a stiffer challenge tonight. Here’s how Hawkeye fans can watch and listen.

Broadcast details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfIwG_0j6OEejV00 Iowa center Sharon Goodman (40) drives to the basket during a NCAA women's basketball game against Southern University, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0QxC_0j6OEejV00 Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is introduced before a NCAA women's basketball game against Southern University, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa:
  • G Caitlin Clark: 20 points per game, 9 rebounds per game
  • F Monika Czinano: 10 points per game, 4 rebounds per game
  • F Hannah Stuelke: 10 points per game, 6 rebounds per game
  • G Molly Davis: 7 points per game, 4 assists per game
Evansville:
  • G Myia Clark: 25 points per game
  • C Barbora Tomancova: 16 points per game, 15 rebounds per game
  • G Anna Newman: 15 points per game, 8 assists per game

McKenna Warnock on season opener

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atKAS_0j6OEejV00 Iowa's McKenna Warnock, left, drives to the basket as Southern University guard Chloe Fleming (4) defends during a NCAA women's basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

"I think the first game's always kind of a good testament to our team. We do have a lot of seasoned players, but I think that a lot of our incoming people, they did an amazing job as well. So, I give them a lot of props and I think that really accelerates our program and it will for years to come. It's really good seeing them be able to kind of jump right in."

Kate Martin on what Iowa wants to get out of early-season games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXIvy_0j6OEejV00 Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) waits to inbound a ball during a NCAA women's basketball game against Southern University, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

"I think these games just help us focus on ourselves. We need to work on a lot of discipline, running our offense, making the right reads on offense, sticking to our principles on defense, boxing out. Things like that and the things we can control. Our effort, our attitude. All those things are super important in these games, because we know we could get any shot we want against some of these teams, and so just working for the great ones instead of the good ones is what we're really aiming to do."

Southern Jaguars rewind

