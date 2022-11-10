Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in the 200 block of 41st NE in rural Northwood. They say the body was found around 10:30 Monday morning. No other information has yet to be released,...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
trfradio.com
2009 Pontiac Strikes Parked 2009 Pontiac
No injuries reported after a 2009 Pontiac struck a 2009 Pontiac Friday afternoon in Thief River Falls. According to Thief River Falls Police, Landin A. Robinette of Newfolden lost control on ice when the southbound vehicle they were driving slid into another vehicle that was legally parked on the 200 Block of Ruby Avenue. Police responded to the motor vehicle accident just before 6:30pm.
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
trfradio.com
Deer Involved Collision Reported on HWY 32
One person cited following a two vehicle accident involving wildlife on Wednesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Daniel Carpenter of Thief River Falls stopped for a deer on Highway 32 when the 2001 Ford he was driving was struck from the rear by a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by Andrew J. Wollin of Red Lake Falls.
KNOX News Radio
Gun shots fired in south Grand Forks
Grand Forks police say an adult female was placed into custody after a Sunday morning report of shots fired. The GFPD responded to 137 Columbia Court around 8:30 a.m. by a party who said they saw a female fire a handgun. When officers arrived the subjected was placed into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The female was brought to Altru Hospital.
trfradio.com
Sammy Hermanson
Sammy Hermanson, 95 of Thief River Falls, MN formerly of Goodridge, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Thief River Care Center in Thief River Falls. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM with a 5:00 PM prayer service on Sunday, November 20,...
valleynewslive.com
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested a woman on Saturday after shots were fired in the 100 Block of Columbia Ct. According to the report, a witness saw the woman was in front of a home shooting a gun. There were no injuries reported.
wdayradionow.com
Warren home heavily damaged after fire
(Warren, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze that broke out in Polk County Wednesday morning. The Polk County Sheriffs' office tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to a home in the 35000 block of 120th street Northwest in Warren just before 7 a.m. to reports of a fire. When authorities arrived, the home was found to be engulfed in flames.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET FOR A SPECIAL MEETING ON MONDAY MORNING
The Crookston School Board will meet on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 a.m. inside the Crookston High School District Office Conference Room to approve five items on its Main Agenda. The Main Agenda will include approving a resolution canvassing the return of votes of the School District General Election. It...
University of North Dakota defeats South Dakota with three straight touchdown passes
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at […]
valleynewslive.com
Police: Man arrested after crime spree in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cops on both sides of the river put a stop to a crime spree Tuesday. Grand Forks Police says officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot on 32nd Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle that had been driving on the sidewalk. As officers were on the way, GFPD learned the vehicle and the man driving it were now at the 3000 block of Queens Ct. where police say he threatened to shoot a woman. Police say the suspect then left the scene. The victim was uninjured.
