(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police are still seeking information about the city’s latest fatal shooting. Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street and found 33-year-old Nicholas Lakes dead at the scene. The only information on the suspected shooter is that the person was wearing a mask, dressed in red, and fled to the east. Lakes had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in two separate drug-dealing cases two weeks from today. Police would like to hear from anyone who can help with the shooting investigation.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO