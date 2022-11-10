Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
WKRC
Neighbors call for safety after 15-year-old student is killed in hit-and-run incident
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is dead after a driver hit him and sped off. It happened early Monday morning on Clough Pike, just a block from his home. Eli Jones attended Anderson High School. Aiden Dorman was Jones' next door neighbor. He was devastated to hear...
WKRC
Police still searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for suspects in two apparent road rage shootings on I-75. They happened in the same area just a few days apart. People drove past the crime scene Sunday night with no idea that -- had they been there just minutes earlier -- they may have been involved in what appears to be a road rage shooting.
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3 Richard Scott Breeze, 34, of Ham
1017thepoint.com
RPD CONTINUES TO SEEK LEADS IN WEEKEND SHOOTING DEATH
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police are still seeking information about the city’s latest fatal shooting. Early Saturday morning, officers responded to the 1100 block of North I Street and found 33-year-old Nicholas Lakes dead at the scene. The only information on the suspected shooter is that the person was wearing a mask, dressed in red, and fled to the east. Lakes had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in two separate drug-dealing cases two weeks from today. Police would like to hear from anyone who can help with the shooting investigation.
Caldwell man, Ohio woman arrested in September double homicide case
BRYAN, Texas — A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a double homicide case that took place in early September, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department on Monday, Nov. 14. Thirty-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom of Caldwell, Texas and 42-year-old Ruth Ann Benavides...
Fox 19
2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Bond set at $8.2 million for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping
Bond was set at more than $8 million for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
WKRC
Man arrested in connection with 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Police made an arrest Thursday in the 2015 murder of a College Hill man. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments on Cedar Avenue. Police said he had been robbed. Robert Madden, who lives at the...
WKRC
Coroner identifies 15-year-old hit and killed by car in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A 15-year-old died after being hit by a car in Anderson Township. The Hamilton County Coroner identified him as Eli Jones, 15. Jones was struck at around 1 a.m. Monday on Clough Pike near the intersection with 8 Mile by a vehicle that left the scene.
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill
Police arrested Markel Love, 27, for the shooting death of 30-year-old Marcus Lampson. According to police, Lampson was shot during a robbery.
star64.tv
Family holds protest month after Bond Hill father's death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just as deafening as the silence after Joshua Nettle’s death were the cries for justice Thursday evening outside the Bond Hill restaurant where he was killed. A handful of Nettles’ loved ones chanted “Justice for Josh” and “No justice, no peace” outside Bond Hill Café...
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
WKRC
Man indicted on new charge in shooting death of 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man was indicted on a new charge Thursday in the shooting death of his young son. Police say, on Oct. 23, 37-year-old Deangelo Davis left a loaded gun unattended while his six- and three-year-old children were nearby. The three-year-old, Dmarian, was shot. He died from...
WKRC
Suspect in Butler Township quadruple murder case faces death penalty
DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of killing four people in Butler Township back in August has been indicted on charges that make him eligible for the death penalty. Stephen Marlow, 39, was indicted Thursday on 12 counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of having weapons under disability. He is accused of killing 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva Knox in their home on Hardwicke Place, as well as 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla at a separate home on Hardwicke Place on Aug. 5.
linknky.com
Sheriff’s office asks public for help to find missing Boone County man
Joshua M. Lively, 31, has been missing since Friday evening and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate him,. Lively lives on Windingvine Court in Florence and was last seen wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red Miami University hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, a white T-shirt, red and black checkered pajama pants, and light blue slip-on canvas shoes.
Comments / 1