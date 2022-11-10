INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO