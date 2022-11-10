ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Opening statements begin in Dimione Walker trial

Opening statements began this morning in the case of the alleged Taboo Nightclub shooter, Dimione Walker. The prosecution and defense laid the foundation for the trial by addressing the jury of eight men and six women. The prosecution discussed the shooting that was caught on camera while the defense said...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer

An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store

A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar

A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
LONE TREE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD hosts another year of "Santa Cop"

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids held its holiday tradition of "Santa Cop" on Monday. The "Santa Cop" program has officers from Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) officers and other volunteers shop with local children for the holiday season. Monday's outing was at the Target on Edgewood Rd. SW.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC bar owner cited last month for serving already-intoxicated patrons arrested Sunday morning after allegedly serving minors after hours

An Iowa City bar owner cited just last month for serving already-intoxicated individuals faces new charges after Iowa City Police say he served minors after hours. Officers say they observed 52-year-old Douglas Meek of Eversull Lane, who owns Pints on South Clinton Street, inside his bar with employees just after 2:45 Sunday morning. That’s 45 minutes after bars must legally close in Iowa. The group was reportedly taking shots of Jamison’s Whiskey. Three of the employees were under 21 years of age.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man charged with domestic assault after Monday incident

A North Liberty man was taken into custody earlier this week after an alleged assault on the woman he’s had a four-year relationship with. According to the arrest report, officers were called to Golfview Court at approximately 4:15 Monday morning. The victim was reportedly out of breath and screaming for help. Upon arrival, police say the woman was visibly upset, scared, and said she was being chased. She accused 31-year-old Alex Mendoza, who she lives with, with putting her in a choke hold and throwing her on the ground.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police cars now include 988 suicide and crisis lifeline

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traveling through Iowa City, you may notice the police cars have a new look to them. Not only are the decals and designs new, but there’s an addition: The 988 national suicide and crisis line is now etched on ICPD vehicles in the same font, size, and location as 911.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis

IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
GRINNELL, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Washington FD investigates downtown structure fire

Washington — Saturday evening, the Washington Fire Department (FD) responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. Crews were dispatched for the report of flames coming through the structure's roof at 120 East Main Street. Washington FD and other emergency crews responded:. Ainsworth Fire. Kalona Fire. Riverside Fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy