FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRG.com
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the shooting at the Taboo nightclub in April. Dimione Walker is charged with first-degree...
KCRG.com
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testimony began Monday in the trial of Dimione Walker. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids. The April shooting killed three people and injured nine, Walker is being charged in one of the murders. Walker’s defense team...
cbs2iowa.com
Opening statements begin in Dimione Walker trial
Opening statements began this morning in the case of the alleged Taboo Nightclub shooter, Dimione Walker. The prosecution and defense laid the foundation for the trial by addressing the jury of eight men and six women. The prosecution discussed the shooting that was caught on camera while the defense said...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
An Iowa City man detained after a reported fight was arrested after head-butting an officer. Police say they were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress on the 900 block of Spring Ridge Drive. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Layton Sime, who lives at the site of the incident, was located and detained.
cbs2iowa.com
Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
KCJJ
Transient accused of prying open locked door to enter closed convenience store
A transient faces charges that he pried open a locked door of an Iowa City convenience store, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Video footage from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive reportedly shows 32-year-old Jesse Glidden prying open the front door just before 12:30am last Wednesday morning. Glidden is reportedly seen entering the building, looking around, then leaving. Police encountered him in a nearby parking lot a short time later, although he was not a suspect until officers reviewed the security video of the incident.
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD hosts another year of "Santa Cop"
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids held its holiday tradition of "Santa Cop" on Monday. The "Santa Cop" program has officers from Cedar Rapids Police Dept. (CRPD) officers and other volunteers shop with local children for the holiday season. Monday's outing was at the Target on Edgewood Rd. SW.
KCJJ
IC bar owner cited last month for serving already-intoxicated patrons arrested Sunday morning after allegedly serving minors after hours
An Iowa City bar owner cited just last month for serving already-intoxicated individuals faces new charges after Iowa City Police say he served minors after hours. Officers say they observed 52-year-old Douglas Meek of Eversull Lane, who owns Pints on South Clinton Street, inside his bar with employees just after 2:45 Sunday morning. That’s 45 minutes after bars must legally close in Iowa. The group was reportedly taking shots of Jamison’s Whiskey. Three of the employees were under 21 years of age.
KCRG.com
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.
Police allege Iowa man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, said he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records said. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Iowa […]
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with domestic assault after Monday incident
A North Liberty man was taken into custody earlier this week after an alleged assault on the woman he’s had a four-year relationship with. According to the arrest report, officers were called to Golfview Court at approximately 4:15 Monday morning. The victim was reportedly out of breath and screaming for help. Upon arrival, police say the woman was visibly upset, scared, and said she was being chased. She accused 31-year-old Alex Mendoza, who she lives with, with putting her in a choke hold and throwing her on the ground.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police cars now include 988 suicide and crisis lifeline
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traveling through Iowa City, you may notice the police cars have a new look to them. Not only are the decals and designs new, but there’s an addition: The 988 national suicide and crisis line is now etched on ICPD vehicles in the same font, size, and location as 911.
KCRG.com
Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-80 crash involving multiple semis
IOWA – One person has been confirmed dead in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 Monday morning. It happened east of Grinnell, near the 187-mile marker, around 7:35 a.m. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused […]
cbs2iowa.com
Washington FD investigates downtown structure fire
Washington — Saturday evening, the Washington Fire Department (FD) responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. Crews were dispatched for the report of flames coming through the structure's roof at 120 East Main Street. Washington FD and other emergency crews responded:. Ainsworth Fire. Kalona Fire. Riverside Fire.
cbs2iowa.com
Teenager arrested for shooting of a college student near Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids Police say they have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Mount Mercy University Student. On Thursday, November 3rd, a 21-year-old male Mount Mercy University student was shot in the arm while walking near campus. Police have arrested 16-year-old Natorian Smith of Cedar Rapids. Charges on Smith include:
iheart.com
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
