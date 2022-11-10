Read full article on original website
LIST: Central Ohio holiday lights, tree lighting ceremonies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to get in the holiday spirit? There's nothing like classic holiday lights and music to make the frigid, snowy weather feel magical. Stop by one of these central Ohio locations with your friends and family this year. to see a bright show. Holiday Lights. Butch...
'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May. On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.
Pataskala’s Nutcracker offers veterans free meals
PATASKALA, Ohio — Every Nov. 11, Pataskala’s famous Nutcracker restaurant is standing-room only. “It’s been busy,” Steve Butcher said. Butcher, the restaurant’s owner, calls it a good problem to have. “Too often, we don’t take the time to just stop and say thank you,” he...
Major rise in foster teens; local groups on a holiday mission
GAHANNA, Ohio — With the rise of inflation and the cost of goods, many people are pinching for pennies this holiday season, but that doesn’t stop some from wanting to give back and help others in need. When it comes to holiday gift-buying, one group often gets left...
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
'He was everyone’s guardian angel': Friends remember Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
HILLIARD, Ohio — Family and friends remember the Hilliard man who was killed in the Dallas air show when two planes collided in mid-air. Longtime family friends Landa and Rick Brunetto, who own Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, said everyone who knew Curtis Rowe is shattered by his tragic passing.
Pickerington 8-year-old gives candy away after noticing empty bowl during trick-or-treating
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — You are, by design, one or the other. You’re one who takes, or one who gives. Wednesday evening, Harrison White, 8, played in his front yard with his 5-year-old sister, Charity, not realizing that he just gave us all exactly what we needed. “Their bags...
Columbus Zoo's siamang Olga humanely euthanized following declining health
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of 33-year-old siamang Olga. She passed away on Nov. 2 after the zoo said her health had significantly and rapidly declined. According to the zoo, Olga recently had a decreased appetite and activity levels. The Animal Health...
CCS changing all bus routes for students after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced on Monday it will be making major changes to its busing system after winter break. Starting Jan. 3, 2023, nearly every student who rides a yellow bus will likely have a new bus driver, new pick-up and drop-off times and/or a new bus stop location.
Sonic Temple music festival returns to Columbus in May after 3-year hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Organizers have announced the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is coming back to Columbus for four days next year after a three-year hiatus. Sonic Temple music festival is coming back home to the Historic Crew Stadium on Memorial Day weekend, May 25 through May 28, for four days of rock music.
'One of the world’s greatest aviators': Community remembers Hilliard man killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Holden, co-owner of SkyVista Aviation in Marysville says he worked alongside Curt Rowe for over 10 years, and said the entire aviation industry has heavy hearts over the news of Rowe’s passing. “Curt will be sorely missed here in Ohio both with the Civil...
Veterans Day ceremonies happening in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Aside from closures and other deals happening on Veterans Day, many local museums and exhibits are hosting events to honor veterans and encourage people to get involved. There are dedications and ceremonies happening in Westerville, Gahanna and the National Veterans Museum and Memorial downtown on Friday.
Columbus Zoo announces sensory-friendly Wildlights event
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event. The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with less people, noises and flashing lights.
Hyundai, Kia owners react to proposed Columbus lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council unanimously approved funding for attorneys to file a lawsuit against automakers Hyundai and Kia. City attorney Zach Klein claims because the cars were not built with an anti-theft device and they are more prone to being stolen. “Like mine being brand new, it...
5 Franklin County Dollar Generals accused of overcharging customers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Five Dollar General stores in Franklin County failed two inspections of their price scanners, according to Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano. The price of some items would ring up more expensive at the register than what they were listed for. The failed inspection comes two...
'I'm so grateful': Pickerington woman celebrates 100th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!. Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.
Columbus police begin rollout of new bodycams and dashcams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new body camera program through the Columbus Division of Police includes body-worn cameras that are activated automatically, cruiser cameras that quickly scan plates and video recall abilities that can go back as far as 24 hours. “We look forward to this process of rebuilding trust...
Ginther presents Columbus' $1.14 billion 2023 Operating Budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The largest-ever proposed general fund budget in Columbus' history was announced by Mayor Andrew Ginther Thursday morning. The 2023 General Fund budget totals $1.14 billion for programs, services and priorities of the city, according to the mayor's office. About 8% of the money will be put...
Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
