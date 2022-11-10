ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

LIST: Central Ohio holiday lights, tree lighting ceremonies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Looking to get in the holiday spirit? There's nothing like classic holiday lights and music to make the frigid, snowy weather feel magical. Stop by one of these central Ohio locations with your friends and family this year. to see a bright show. Holiday Lights. Butch...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May. On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Pataskala’s Nutcracker offers veterans free meals

PATASKALA, Ohio — Every Nov. 11, Pataskala’s famous Nutcracker restaurant is standing-room only. “It’s been busy,” Steve Butcher said. Butcher, the restaurant’s owner, calls it a good problem to have. “Too often, we don’t take the time to just stop and say thank you,” he...
PATASKALA, OH
10TV

ODOT Columbus warns it doesn’t have enough people to plow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is sending a winter warning for central Ohio drivers that traffic backups on interstates could happen during snow storms because it couldn’t find enough people to plow. ODOT says it needs 300 plow drivers for the central Ohio region but...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

CCS changing all bus routes for students after winter break

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools announced on Monday it will be making major changes to its busing system after winter break. Starting Jan. 3, 2023, nearly every student who rides a yellow bus will likely have a new bus driver, new pick-up and drop-off times and/or a new bus stop location.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Veterans Day ceremonies happening in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Aside from closures and other deals happening on Veterans Day, many local museums and exhibits are hosting events to honor veterans and encourage people to get involved. There are dedications and ceremonies happening in Westerville, Gahanna and the National Veterans Museum and Memorial downtown on Friday.
WESTERVILLE, OH
10TV

Columbus Zoo announces sensory-friendly Wildlights event

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alongside the regular Wildlights event, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is also hosting a sensory-friendly light event. The sensory-friendly event will allow visitors to take a stroll through the zoo's light display on Nov. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with less people, noises and flashing lights.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hyundai, Kia owners react to proposed Columbus lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council unanimously approved funding for attorneys to file a lawsuit against automakers Hyundai and Kia. City attorney Zach Klein claims because the cars were not built with an anti-theft device and they are more prone to being stolen. “Like mine being brand new, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'I'm so grateful': Pickerington woman celebrates 100th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Virginia was born Oct. 27, 1922, and this year she celebrated an amazing birthday milestone – 100 years!. Virginia is a resident at StoryPoint, a senior living community in Pickerington. To help her have a special day, residents and staff organized for more than 100 birthday cards to be delivered to her.
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

Columbus police begin rollout of new bodycams and dashcams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new body camera program through the Columbus Division of Police includes body-worn cameras that are activated automatically, cruiser cameras that quickly scan plates and video recall abilities that can go back as far as 24 hours. “We look forward to this process of rebuilding trust...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ginther presents Columbus' $1.14 billion 2023 Operating Budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The largest-ever proposed general fund budget in Columbus' history was announced by Mayor Andrew Ginther Thursday morning. The 2023 General Fund budget totals $1.14 billion for programs, services and priorities of the city, according to the mayor's office. About 8% of the money will be put...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Catalytic converter stolen from Columbus food truck

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traci Lukemire opened Donna's Delicious Dozen in 2019 right before the pandemic. During that challenging time, she relied on her food truck as a way to reach more customers. It wasn't cheap to branch out from her brick-and-mortar shop. “It's been crazy it's been a journey,”...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy