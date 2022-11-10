Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Local Counties Voted Overwhelmingly In Favor Of State Constitution ‘2A’ Amendment
Last week, Iowa voters overwhelmingly approved the addition of pro-gun language to the state constitution by a 30-point margin, which paled in comparison to local support for the constitutional amendment. In Carroll County, voters approved the measure with 77.5 percent in favor, and Sac County overwhelmingly supported the addition, 82.6 percent to 17.4 percent. Calhoun County showed similar results with 80.2 percent of voters casting yes ballots and 19.8 percent voting no. The measure passed by a 65.5-point margin in Crawford County, a 51.3-point margin in Greene County, a 54.8-point margin in Audubon County, and a 58.8-point margin in Guthrie County. The amendment enshrines Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms in the state’s constitution. It also requires strict scrutiny of existing and new firearm regulations concerning that right when brought before a court.
kmaland.com
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
JoCo election officials reflect on the 2022 midterm amid national threats
Among a national rise in election denial and death threats toward election officials, Iowa election officials sought to prove to voters that the state’s elections are safe and secure. The falsehoods surrounding election security in 2020 led to a rise in death threats toward poll workers nationally. The FBI...
Iowa counties launch pipeline soil study
The Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) launched a soil conservation study in October that could delay pipeline construction projects if ground conditions are unsuitable for heavy machinery, director Bill Peterson told Axios.Why it matters: Some of the world's best soil is in Iowa.There's growing concern that roughly 2,000 miles of proposed pipeline projects in Iowa could devastate crop production, Peterson said.Driving the news: The study launched Oct. 15 and is being overseen by Mehari Tekeste, an assistant agriculture professor at Iowa State University who has prior pipeline research.ISAC is asking each of Iowa's 99 counties to voluntarily contribute $600...
tspr.org
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
Sioux City Journal
Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?
There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
Former deputy director of state agency claims retaliation, civil rights violations
The Iowa Department of Education’s former deputy director says she resigned after facing retaliation for complaining to the governor’s staff about civil rights violations within the agency. State records indicate that before she resigned in February, Amy Williamson had worked for the Iowa Department of Education since May 2007, first as a data analyst for […] The post Former deputy director of state agency claims retaliation, civil rights violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
ourquadcities.com
Ballot recounts for 3 Iowa counties completed
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed. Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on Thursday afternoon.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
Sioux City Journal
Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections
Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy
All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
kscj.com
SAND TO FACE RECOUNT FROM HALBUR IN STATE AUDITOR’S RACE
THE FINAL BATCH OF VOTES FROM TWO IOWA COUNTIES ARE IN AND ROB SAND APPEARS TO HAVE NARROWLY WON RE-ELECTION AS STATE AUDITOR. ABOUT TWO-THOUSAND VOTES FROM WARREN COUNTY AND AROUND 800 VOTES FROM DES MOINES COUNTY WERE ADDED TO THE STATEWIDE TALLY ON THURDAY AFTERNOON. THOSE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS SHOW...
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
cbs2iowa.com
Opening statements begin in Dimione Walker trial
Opening statements began this morning in the case of the alleged Taboo Nightclub shooter, Dimione Walker. The prosecution and defense laid the foundation for the trial by addressing the jury of eight men and six women. The prosecution discussed the shooting that was caught on camera while the defense said...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
Iowa regents investigate enrollment drops, project future increases
Iowa’s public universities are projected to see enrollment growth after a six-year decline, members of the Iowa Board of Regents heard this week.
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
