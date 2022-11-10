Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans are already calling this ‘Andor’ scene one of the best in the entire franchise
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 10. It’s been 45 years since A New Hope released into theaters and changed the world of cinema. Since then, Star Wars has gone on to dominate every conceivable form of entertainment media with a practically bottomless flood of content. Even after all of that, some diehard fans are already naming a scene in this week’s Andor as one of the all-time greatest moments in the history of the franchise.
Collider
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: is Kenari a real language?
Is Kenari a real language? The new Star Wars series Andor has been blowing fans away with its complex and thematically mature look at the development of the famous Rebellion, the subject of the original Star Wars movies. The sci-fi series acts as a prequel to the Star Wars thriller...
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
Popculture
Morgan Freeman Heads to TV for Spinoff of One of His Movies
Morgan Freeman is heading to TV for a spinoff series of one of his past action movies. Deadline reports that Lucy, a 2014 sci-fi action film starring Freeman and Scarlett Johansson, is getting a spinoff series. Freeman is in negotiations to return as Professor Samuel Norman but other details are being kept under wraps.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Finale Recap: Can an Immortal Meet Mortality?
The Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, “The Thing Lay Still,” returns to Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) again at the long dining room table. The interview has picked up where they last left off, with Louis’ revelation that he and Claudia would attempt to kill Lestat. Louis lists the few ways vampires can be killed: starvation, fire, decapitation, and drinking the blood of the dead.
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
Collider
'Family Guy': 10 Times When Peter Griffin Was Actually A Sweetheart
Family Guy is a show filled with dark humor, but between all that, there are some really sweet moments. Although the show is more than two decades old, it has remained relevant throughout the years. Peter is probably the rudest and most inconsiderate character on the show, but even he...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Andor’ to Air on Hulu, ABC, and More For Thanksgiving
Disney is giving Andor a nearly unprecedented cross-platform push. The critically acclaimed Star Wars series, which is now most of the way through its 12-episode first season, will reportedly be available to stream on Hulu over Thanksgiving weekend. The service will only carry the show’s first two episodes, which will also air on ABC, FX, and Freeform throughout the holiday week. The special broadcasts will occur on back-to-back-to-back nights, with each channel taking a turn in the spotlight. ABC will air the premiere episodes on Wednesday, FX on Thursday, and Freeform on Friday.
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
The first two episodes of the "Star Wars" series "Andor" will be available on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu for the Thanksgiving holiday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Kathleen Kennedy teases live-action ‘The High Republic’ and Tony Gilroy reveals what they weren’t allowed to show in ‘Andor’
Star Wars fans got a treat over the weekend with the surprise release of Grogu and Dust Bunnies, Lucasfilm’s unexpected collaboration with Studio Ghibli. But when they billed it as a short they weren’t kidding, as the cute and dialogue-free piece of animation clocked in at about two minutes. Even so, it’s nice to see Ghibli sticking their toe into a galaxy far, far away and we’re holding out a faint hope they’ll contribute to a future Star Wars Visions-type project.
ComicBook
Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Speaks Out on Return to Star Wars Franchise
It's been almost five years since Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi and while, at the time, it was confirmed that the filmmaker would create a new trilogy to introduce new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored". But since then, Johnson has gone on to do other projects, such as Knives Out and the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. A third Knives Out film is also in the works, but Johnson hasn't given up hope that he'll return to Star Wars someday. Speaking with Variety at the premiere of Glass Onion, Johnson called making Star Wars: The Last Jedi the high point of his life.
Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help
PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22 Narrated by Morgan Freeman, a six-part show exploring the connections between all living things from the farthest star down to the tiniest cell in a blade of grass is coming to Netflix. PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Our Universe — a documentary series from streaming giant Netflix, produced by BBC Studios. The show promises to take...
Comments / 0