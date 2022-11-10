Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
Over 40,000 neighborhoods have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
kentreporter.com
Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Kent
A 59-year-old Federal Way man was killed after a vehicle struck him as he walked across Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street in Kent. The collision occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Nov. 14 Kent Police statement. Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
thejoltnews.com
Farmlands cannot be moved
There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
myeverettnews.com
Blown Transformer Leads To Power Outage Near Downtown Everett
Editor’s Update 11:30 AM: Power has been restored to all but 10 customers and crews are working on those. Okay, first note, if power is out at an intersection it becomes a 4-way stop. Just before 10:00 AM a transformer blew near 37th and McDougall. Power is out to about 800 Snohomish PUD customers near downtown Everett. Snohomish PUD is aware and working on it.
Point Defiance Park's Loop Trail to become a reality with groundbreaking
TACOMA, Wash. — Metro Parks Tacoma was set to break ground Monday on a new trail in Point Defiance Park. The groundbreaking is phase one of the Loop Trail project, which will give park visitors better access to key points in the park. The Loop Trail will be a...
southsoundbiz.com
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops
Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Pacific Highway South in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night on Pacific Highway South in Kent. According to Kent Police, someone called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing. Police and...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
Photos: Lincoln of Tacoma offense catches fire, burns Monroe in Class 3A first-round victory
TACOMA, Wash. - Gabarri Johnson was at it again - and the Lincoln Abes are moving on in the Class 3A playoffs. Johnson accounted for five total touchdowns, and Lincoln ripped off 42 unanswered points in a 49-16 first-round victory over Monroe. After falling behind 8-7, the Abes took control on ...
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
thewatchdogonline.com
Tips for Handling the Upcoming Winter Months
After the driest summer on record, with only 0.5 inches of rain falling between June 21 and Sept. 21, Seattle saw its first storm in months. Oct. 21 brought 0.31 inches of rain that increased to a high of 0.85 inches on Oct. 31. Storms bring heavy rains, winds and...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
kentreporter.com
Man with gun at Kent house near Meridian Elementary leads to lockdown
Kent Police and Valley SWAT responded to reports early Monday morning, Nov. 14 of a man pointing a gun at a family member at a house in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue SE on the East Hill. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the nearby Meridian Elementary School,...
Comments / 0