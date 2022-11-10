ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Kent

A 59-year-old Federal Way man was killed after a vehicle struck him as he walked across Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street in Kent. The collision occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Nov. 14 Kent Police statement. Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Farmlands cannot be moved

There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Blown Transformer Leads To Power Outage Near Downtown Everett

Editor’s Update 11:30 AM: Power has been restored to all but 10 customers and crews are working on those. Okay, first note, if power is out at an intersection it becomes a 4-way stop. Just before 10:00 AM a transformer blew near 37th and McDougall. Power is out to about 800 Snohomish PUD customers near downtown Everett. Snohomish PUD is aware and working on it.
EVERETT, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Pacific Highway South in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night on Pacific Highway South in Kent. According to Kent Police, someone called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing. Police and...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Tips for Handling the Upcoming Winter Months

After the driest summer on record, with only 0.5 inches of rain falling between June 21 and Sept. 21, Seattle saw its first storm in months. Oct. 21 brought 0.31 inches of rain that increased to a high of 0.85 inches on Oct. 31. Storms bring heavy rains, winds and...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Man with gun at Kent house near Meridian Elementary leads to lockdown

Kent Police and Valley SWAT responded to reports early Monday morning, Nov. 14 of a man pointing a gun at a family member at a house in the 25800 block of 140th Avenue SE on the East Hill. The incident resulted in the lockdown of the nearby Meridian Elementary School,...
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy