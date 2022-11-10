When I made the decision to transfer schools, I figured things would be easy. It was the end of my sophomore year at a private East Coast university that wasn’t right for me. I missed registration and decided to withdraw my enrollment. I had high hopes for admittance to a new school, a University of California (UC) where I fit in. I didn’t know much about transferring. I had seen family and friends do it, seemingly with ease, but I had no idea about all the ins and outs of strict course requirements and articulation agreements. In my head, it was going to be seamless. Then, in April 2021, I received a rejection letter from every single school I applied to.

