FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
Brand-new affordable apartments for seniors now available in ParkchesterWelcome2TheBronxManhattan, NY
One man is Shot, Killed as Gunplay Erupts in the Streets of Hackensack NJ in a local barbershop, another man injuredBLOCK WORK MEDIAHackensack, NJ
News 12
Police: 8-month-old left inside stolen car found unharmed in Orange
Police in Essex County are searching for the person who stole a car that had an 8-month-old baby inside. The incident happened on Monday afternoon outside of a preschool on Scotland Road in Orange. It’s one of the busiest streets in the city. Police found the Hyundai Elantra and...
News 12
Police offer tips to avoid crashes due to sun glare
It's always important to keep your eyes on the road, but this time of year it's especially important. The low angle of the sun in fall and winter can be blinding. Dash cam video recorded from an oncoming police officer vehicle in Orange shows the scene of a crash due to sun glare.
News 12
Police search for man who frightened children on school bus in South Jersey
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say scared children on a school bus in South Jersey last month. Police say it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 on Tenured Road in Deptford. Students on the bus say it started when...
Charges filed against staff sergeant in death of NJ native, Marine recruit Dalton Beals
Pfc. Beals, a Pennsville native, died from hyperthermia and heat-related injuries during a 54-hour endurance program called "the Crucible."
News 12
6 former Fairfield officials appear in court after hazardous waste dumping allegations
Six former Fairfield officials were in court Monday, accused of dumping hazardous waste at sites all over town. The hazardous material were first detected back in 2016. A seventh defendant pleaded guilty last week. Judge Kevin Russo said while none of the defendants were likely to reoffend, the charges against...
National Grid: Long Island homeowners should expect to pay more for heat this winter
According to National Grid, Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike in their next November bill because of supply issues.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wet weather expected across NJ Tuesday evening
Wet weather is expected to come to New Jersey by Tuesday evening and should last into Wednesday morning. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says there is a very slight possibility areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation. WHAT’S NEXT: Rainy weather expected Tuesday evening. Areas of northern...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, chilly temps for Sunday in New Jersey; tracking midweek storm
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will see chilly conditions and light rain with some wintry mix.
News 12
High prices for home heating oil could mean an expensive winter for Long Islanders
It could cost Long Islanders more to stay warm as home heating oil prices are on the rise. The cost of home heating oil on Long Island has more than doubled from 2021. Vice President of Baldwin-based AJC Plumbing and Heating Eric Scigliano says anyone trying to make the transition from oil to gas isn't going to see a cheap change.
Bundle-up alert to begin the week with chilly temps, wintry mix expected in parts of NJ
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says forget last week's near-record high temperatures and grab your mittens because things are taking a plunge starting Monday.
Power & Politics Full Show: Political expert gives analysis on New York's midterm election results
News 12's Kurt Semder is joined by associate provost at Farmingdale State College Dr. Christopher Malone for an analysis of the midterm election results.
