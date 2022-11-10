ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croton-on-hudson, NY

News 12

Police offer tips to avoid crashes due to sun glare

It's always important to keep your eyes on the road, but this time of year it's especially important. The low angle of the sun in fall and winter can be blinding. Dash cam video recorded from an oncoming police officer vehicle in Orange shows the scene of a crash due to sun glare.
News 12

6 former Fairfield officials appear in court after hazardous waste dumping allegations

Six former Fairfield officials were in court Monday, accused of dumping hazardous waste at sites all over town. The hazardous material were first detected back in 2016. A seventh defendant pleaded guilty last week. Judge Kevin Russo said while none of the defendants were likely to reoffend, the charges against...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wet weather expected across NJ Tuesday evening

Wet weather is expected to come to New Jersey by Tuesday evening and should last into Wednesday morning. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says there is a very slight possibility areas of North Jersey could see some wintry precipitation. WHAT’S NEXT: Rainy weather expected Tuesday evening. Areas of northern...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 12

High prices for home heating oil could mean an expensive winter for Long Islanders

It could cost Long Islanders more to stay warm as home heating oil prices are on the rise. The cost of home heating oil on Long Island has more than doubled from 2021. Vice President of Baldwin-based AJC Plumbing and Heating Eric Scigliano says anyone trying to make the transition from oil to gas isn't going to see a cheap change.

