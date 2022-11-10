Read full article on original website
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister says the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Israel is condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter Monday, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won’t cooperate with any external investigation.” The U.S. Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a claim Israel denies.
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy. It would be the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship, and would come amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. The department says the talks would be limited to migration. U.S. statistics indicate U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before.
These climate activists protested during Biden’s speech and got kicked out of the COP27 summit
Four American climate activists have been kicked out of the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt after protesting during US President Joe Biden’s speech on Friday. The group briefly interrupted Biden’s speech with what they described as an indigenous war cry, then unfurled a banner which read “People vs Fossil Fuels.” While Biden appeared mostly unfazed by the protest — pausing for a short moment before resuming his address — the four activists faced consequences.
UN extends Central African Republic peacekeeping mission
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the nearly 17,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in the troubled Central African Republican for a year, with Russia, China and Gabon abstaining. The French-drafted resolution maintains the robust mandate of the mission, which foceses on protecting civilians and encourages President Faustin-Archange Touadera and his government to promote lasting peace and stability through a reinvigorated political and peace process. The vote was 12-0 with the three abstentions. The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted afterward.
Pakistan reverses course, bans ‘Joyland’ from cinemas
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the country’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” is banned from cinemas, despite being previously approved for release. The movie features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman and caused controversy in the Muslim-majority country even before it hit the big screen. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, especially in conservative areas, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. A government spokesman said Monday the film was uncertified, meaning it cannot be screened in movie theaters under the jurisdiction of the central censor board. He did not explain the reason for the U-turn. The film’s director has condemned the decision, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.
Biden’s first in-person meeting with Chinese leader Xi as president wraps after 3 hours
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met for more than three hours Monday, their first in-person sit-down since the US president took office — one that could have ripple effects around the world. Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel...
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday. Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named justice minister, the fifth one in the past two years.
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump’s Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump’s Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare...
Estonia changes tack, won’t side against Israel in UN votes
HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltic country has changed its policy toward Israel and will no longer vote for U.N. resolutions condemning Tel Aviv’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Instead, the European country is looking from now on to align its U.N. voting position in such matters with Washington, its closest security policy ally. According to a report Monday by the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said Estonia — an European Union and NATO member — recently voted with the United States against the condemnation of Israel at the UN.
World population hits 8 billion, U.N. says, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is projected to hit the 8-billion mark Tuesday, with much of the growth coming from nations in Africa.
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China. Charles Michel said Tuesday that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies in Bali was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.” He said on the first day of the Group of 20 summit that the nine-month war waged by Russia has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.
Biden and Xi meet during G20 summit in Bali
US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti
A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson. A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were hurt, the official said. “Armed individuals fired shots at the Haitian National Police vehicles, US Embassy vehicles, and...
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital to express their dismay amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged Sunday in the capital, Chisinau, calling for an early election and the resignation of Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu. Moldova has taken a distinctly Western-oriented path over the last year, but over the past two months, a protests initiated by the populist Shor Party have rocked the country. The Shor Party’s leader, Ilan Shor, is a Moldovan oligarch currently in exile in Israel. The U.S. says he is working with Russian interests to create political unrest in Moldova, Europe’s poorest country.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war
‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.
Biden’s past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China’s Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy. The fourth time Biden made the same statement, it was evident he wasn’t...
New York judge appoints retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Organization
A New York judge appointed retired Judge Barbara Jones to serve as monitor over the Trump Organization after both the New York attorney general’s office and former President Donald Trump nominated her for the position. Judge Arthur Engoron said he spoke with Jones, who has served as special monitors...
Seoul to extradite New Zealand murder suspect within 30 days
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say a New Zealand murder suspect will be extradited within 30 days, about two months after she was arrested in South Korea in connection with two dead children found in suitcases in Auckland. South Korea’s justice minister issued the order on Monday for the extradition of the 42-year-old woman to New Zealand. New Zealand authorities had asked for her arrest and extradition after the children’s bodies were found in two suitcases that had been abandoned in a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years when their bodies were found in the suitcases.
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks. Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney told jurors at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial that he didn’t see much upside if he ratted on longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg or operations chief Matthew Calamari Sr. They are two of Trump’s most trusted, loyal lieutenants. The company could be fined more than $1 million if convicted, and has denied wrongdoing.
