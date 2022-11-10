Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) not spotted on field for pre-game warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was not seen on the field for pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is officially active but was not on the field for pre-game warmups. He has yet to be seen on the field today, despite his active status. Case Keenum warmed up with Buffalo's wide receivers during pre-game.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) ruled out for Rams in Week 10; John Wolford to start
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a battle of the backups in Los Angeles on Sunday. Not only has Stafford been ruled out with a concussion, Kyler Murray is also sidelined due to a hamstring injury. As a result, it'll be John Wolford and Colt McCoy getting the nod under center for the two NFC West teams.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 11
I can't believe it's already Week 11. The fantasy playoffs aren't far away, and there is never a bad time to strengthen your roster. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle, and as a reuslt, it seems as though he will miss another game. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 10
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of Week 11
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is still day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. What It Means:. Kingsbury reiterated that the team wants Murray to be fully healthy before they clear him to return to the...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Celtics Saturday night
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is considered questioanble to play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown is dealing with a left knee contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 6 hours. If Brown sits, Derrick White would likely start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to lower back tightness. But after entering the week without any injury designation, he is back out there. He's also immediately starting, sending Blake Griffin back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
