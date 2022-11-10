ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

MLive

Fire damages, closes Kentucky Fried Chicken near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire damaged and closed a Jackson-area Kentucky Fried Chicken early Monday, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 5:38 a.m., Nov. 14 at the KFC at 2930 E. Michigan Ave. in Blackman Township, north of Jackson, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
PORTAGE, MI
WKMI

Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good

Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan

As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

