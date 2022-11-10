Read full article on original website
Condado Tacos coming to Kalamazoo, offering year of free tacos
A Grand Rapids favorite is opening a new location in Kalamazoo next week and customers could win a year of free food.
Grand opening for Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits second Grand Rapids location announced
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Craft beer enthusiasts in the Grand Rapids area will have another spot to grab a drink and a bite to eat with Broad Leaf Westside hosting its official grand opening this week. Broad Leaf’s second location launches Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 443 Bridge Street NW. The...
Are you ready for the 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade?
KALAMAZOO, MI — As unseasonably late fall warm weather gives way to Southwest Michigan’s first signs of winter, it is a reminder that the holidays, and their many traditions, are right around the corner. With the Halloween skeletons stored for the season, Thanksgiving less than two weeks away...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
Fire damages, closes Kentucky Fried Chicken near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire damaged and closed a Jackson-area Kentucky Fried Chicken early Monday, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 5:38 a.m., Nov. 14 at the KFC at 2930 E. Michigan Ave. in Blackman Township, north of Jackson, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Smoked pork tacos, baby back ribs on the menu at Pit Boss Smokehouse
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Residents looking for a bite of smoked pork tacos or baby back ribs can give the items at Pit Boss Smokehouse a try. The food truck that travels around Genesee County is owned by Brent Thomas. Among the tasty options include a smoked pork sandwich, smoked...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Pink to tour in 2023 with her biggest Michigan concert ever at Comerica Park
DETROIT - She’s known for her acrobatic, Cirque du Soleil-type concerts and now she’s about to embark on a tour which will see her performing at the biggest venues she’s ever performed at. P!NK has just announced a stadium tour for 2023 with one stop in Michigan.
Police identify man found dead in Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a person found dead in the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids as 41-year-old Scott Hardy. Grand Rapids police said autopsy results are pending. Hardy’s body was found about 7:25 a.m. Nov. 11 under the Bridge Street Bridge. Police said a fisherman...
Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
Lansing police arrest suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lansing Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been responsible for the killing of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident near Western Michigan University. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, on West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good
Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
At Least 5 Holiday Movies That Are Set or Filmed in Michigan
As we move into the holiday season, you might be busting out your holiday decor and dusting off the old holiday classic movies. My personal go-to that I MUST watch every year is Elf. Will Ferrell as a 6'3 man who thinks he's an elf wandering the streets of New York City while spreading holiday cheer? How could I resist?
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns.
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
