Read full article on original website
Related
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
Colby Corino Discusses Wrestling In Deadlock Pro, Compares The Atmosphere To A 2015-2016 PWG Crowd
Colby Corino talks about the fast rising independent promotion known as Deadlock Pro. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of wrestling promotions both big and small that unfortunately went out of business. In 2021, Deadlock Pro in North Carolina was formed and they have since become one of the most popular independent promotions in the world.
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Viewership Information For Young Rock And NJPW On AXS, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, More | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 12, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.331 million viewers on 111/11, down from last week's 1.795 million viewers. The 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demo stayed. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Friday, November 3...
WWE, AEW Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana's Return
It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.
WWE Raw Producers, Backstage Notes, Nixed Plans For October 31
- Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross: Molly Holly & Petey Williams. - Lesnar and Lashley face to face: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis: Shawn Daviari. - Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. - Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL:...
Saraya Discusses Changing Her Bumping Style
Saraya discusses changing her in-ring style now that she is returning to the squared circle. Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle again after nearly five years of forced retirement due to injury. Now, she is building towards her first match back, a showdown with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022. After five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style in order to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible now that she has this second chance.
Fightful Podcast: WWE Raw 11/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Monday Night Raw for November 14. - Money in the Bank was still stupid. - Mia Yim's in-ring return. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your...
NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12): Bronn Breakker Teams With Creed Brothers
NXT held a live event on November 12 from Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. XT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12) - Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie...
Quavo Remembers Takeoff In Heartfelt Letter, Says Their First Dream Was To Be Partners In WWE
On November 1, Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Texas. Alongside Quavo and Offset, Migos became one of the most popular and culture-defining groups in hip-hop. In a post on Instagram, Quavo remembered Takeoff in a heartfelt tribute. In the tribute, Quavo mentioned that their first dream was to be tag partners in WWE because of how much they loved wrestling and how they would imitate wrestlers.
Report: Abadon Suffers Injury At Independent Event Over The Weekend
Abadon is reportedly injured following an appearance at an independent wrestling event. According to a new report from PWInsider, AEW star Abadon suffered an injury this past weekend while competing at a Warriors Of Wrestling event in Staten Island, New York. The report states that Abadon tried to do a hurricanrana on their opponent, but instead landed wrong. The bout was reportedly immediately stopped after the injury, where Abadon was then taken to a local hospital.
Some Close To CM Punk Believe He's Still Got "The Wrestling Bug"
We've not heard from CM Punk first hand in the two months since Brawl Out, the AEW All Out media scrum and much more went down, though we have heard from people close to him. Both Fightful and Wrestling Inc have published stories detailing a side of the story closer to Punk, after his one year return to wrestling came to a head with other members of the roster.
NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12): Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus, Matt Cardona Headline
The National Wrestling Alliance held its NWA Hard Times 3 event on November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12) - #1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship:...
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Announced For WWE Survivor Series
AJ Styles will battle Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series. Earlier this year, the two stars were on the same side as they feuded with The Judgment Day. But when Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley beat Balor, Styles, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell, the former Universal Champion joined the dark faction. He has repeatedly offered Styles the chance to join the group, but "The Phenomenal One" has rejected him each and every time. Styles received a major boost when Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows returned on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw to help him in the fight. Likewise, Mia Yim arrived on the November 7 episode and aligned with the trio.
Viewership For 11/11 AEW Rampage Remains Steady, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/11 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is...
Invictus Unconquered Cup Results (11/13): Invictus Grand Champion Crowned
Invictus Pro Wrestling held its Invictus Unconquered Cup on November 13 from Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. Invictus Unconquered Cup Results (11/13) - Invictus Grand Championship Tournament First Round: Darius Carter...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0