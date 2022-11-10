Saraya discusses changing her in-ring style now that she is returning to the squared circle. Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE was recently cleared to wrestle again after nearly five years of forced retirement due to injury. Now, she is building towards her first match back, a showdown with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022. After five years away, she knows she has to change her wrestling style in order to stay safe in the ring and be able to live out her dream as long as possible now that she has this second chance.

