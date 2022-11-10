ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

HPD needs your help bringing a killer to justice – it starts with finding this man

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying someone who “may have information” about the hit-and-run crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28.

In a social media post , HPD shared images captured from surveillance video of the subject needing to be identified.

Ybarra was found on the ground near French and Sanger, according to police. HPD previously said the vehicle involved could be a black Nissan Rouge with “heavy front end damage.”

Victim identified in Hobbs fatal hit-and-run, police say

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.

