HPD needs your help bringing a killer to justice – it starts with finding this man
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying someone who “may have information” about the hit-and-run crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28.
In a social media post , HPD shared images captured from surveillance video of the subject needing to be identified.
UPDATED STORY LINK: Hobbs police arrest man accused of hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old
Ybarra was found on the ground near French and Sanger, according to police. HPD previously said the vehicle involved could be a black Nissan Rouge with “heavy front end damage.”Victim identified in Hobbs fatal hit-and-run, police say
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.
