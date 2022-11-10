ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants

The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
buenaspeaks.org

The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen knocks tastebuds away

Ventura Village welcomed a new addition in September, The Taco Shop Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant lives up to its nickname, “The Hidden Gem of Ventura”, with its modern minimalist decor and authentic menu. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a cook or a cashier, ready...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps

This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Men’s water polo preview

UC Santa Barbara men’s water polo will look to win their fourth-straight conference game against their rival Pepperdine University on Nov. 12. Coming off an overtime win against the top-seeded University of the Pacific, the Gauchos hope to end their regular season and enter the upcoming Golden Coast Conference tournament with confidence.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Hundreds march at UCSB as largest higher education strike begins

The largest strike in higher education history began early Monday morning as tens of thousands of academic employees across all 10 University of California campuses began picketing, withholding their labor and marching in protest. The union workers, including teaching assistants, student researchers, graduate student instructors, tutors and readers represented under...
sitelinesb.com

The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed

••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Santa Maria, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LOMPOC, CA
kclu.org

Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies

A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Daily Nexus

UCSB men’s and women’s swimming outmatch UCSD, Pepperdine

The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s swimming teams handily defeated UC San Diego on Nov. 5, with the men decimating the Tritons 187.5-74.5 and the women prevailing 134-128. UCSB also faced off against Pepperdine University, and while the school does not have a men’s swim team, the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night

The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
