Altoona burglar used sculpture to fend off police before arrest
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report. According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing […]
Man charged for breaking into woman's house
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing felony charges for breaking into a woman's home and beating her, police say. Michael Jacob Keyes, 37, fled before police arrived at the home in the 900 block of High Street just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. The woman had called police after Keyes came to her house following an argument on the phone, she said. Keyes reportedly smashed the glass...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man cited in N. Fairview Street incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police had to make two stops at a N. Fairview Street residence on Veterans Day, both incidents involving a Lock Haven man. Friday evening officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of N. Fairview Street. Their report said it was found that Terry Butler, 47, Lock Haven, allegedly hit the victim in the face. Butler was charged with harassment. A short while later, police said, officers were called back to the same residence where Butler was reported throwing items off a second story balcony.
wkok.com
Coal Township Man Busted for Sleeping High, with Child in Car
A Northumberland County man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at 44-year-old Brian Stabley of Coal Township was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police.
Explosives, meth lead to arrest of St. Marys man, police say
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Explosives and upwards of three pounds of meth being found at a St. Marys man’s home has led to jail time, police report. The investigation into David Olewinski, 55, began in September when investigators learned that he was getting meth from the DuBois area and then selling it from his Elk […]
PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
Troopers were justified in killing Pa. man who fatally shot 3: DA
WILLIAMSPORT – The preliminary finding of the Lycoming County district attorney is that state troopers were justified in killing a man who fired on them after fatally shooting three individuals. District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said Monday he will issue a final report after he receives all the state...
PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville
Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
Two county manhunt ends with man in custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
Police: Man high on heroin falls asleep with child in car
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A Coal Township man was allegedly high on heroin when he fell asleep in his car on a major highway with a young child in the backseat. A witness told police that at Brian E. Stabley, 44, was slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the middle of Route 15 in Shamokin Dam. The witness had called 911 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, noting that he attempted to wake Stabley up but could not, according to Officer Jacob...
WOLF
One-car crash injures driver in Lycoming County
CLINTON TWP, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Lycoming County man is recovering following a one-car crash in Clinton Township early Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver, identified as Dakota Wertman of Muncy, was eastbound on Brouse Road around 6:20 AM when he went into the other lane, hitting a guard rail.
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets
Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
Alleged shooter, accomplice caught
McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today. Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
wkok.com
Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too
MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
Thief steals guns, medical marijuana
Nisbet, Pa. — Someone broke into a victim's home in Susquehanna Township and stole $200 of medical marijuana as well as firearms. State police at Montoursville say on Oct. 30, the suspect got into the home at the 400 block of W. Village Drive through an unsecured window. The suspect also took a .380 Ruger, a RF-15 gun, and a safe. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
Comments / 0