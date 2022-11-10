Read full article on original website
Dogs rescued from property in Farmington
The Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty task force rescued nine starving dogs from a property in Farmington.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
‘Pillars of the Valley’ monument displays names and quotes from Mill Creek Valley residents
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to City Park and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Texas women accused of stealing from local Kohl’s stores
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Four women are accused of stealing from local Kohl’s stores. Court documents state the women stole over $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Sephora section at Kohl’s in Fenton on the afternoon of Nov. 11. The suspects are also accused of additional thefts at other local Kohl’s stores.
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Franklin County fire department works two residential structure fires
A Franklin County fire department experiences a busy weekend assisting area agencies with residential fires. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire on Maries County Road 309 Saturday night. Crews were called back to the same structure a few hours later when the fire rekindled. Heavy fire was found on the second floor of the home.
Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow approaches
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meteorologists call for snow on Tuesday, has many people using their Monday night to make sure they are prepared for all scenarios. It was a steady stream of food on conveyer belts inside Schnucks at 170 and Ladue. “Well everyone I know is very concerned...
Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge
An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
CVPA fundraising shirts for sale at The City Foundry
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fundraiser for Central Visual and Performing Acts High School is happening at the City Foundry Saturday and Sunday. Teachers with CVPA are selling t-shirts for $15 at the Foundry in Midtown nearly three weeks after a gunman killed a student and teacher at the high school in South St. Louis.
Horse killed in fire at Sugar Creek Ranch in Fenton
FENTON, Mo. — A barn fire at a Jefferson County boarding stable early Thursday morning left one horse dead. According to the Saline Valley Fire Protection District, a call came in just before 1 a.m. Thursday regarding a barn fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, located south of Fenton on Fiedler Lane.
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Save our Youth panel to be held by Kirkwood educators and leaders
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two Save our Youth panels discussing how children fall through the cracks will be hosted by Missourian for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP), and A Divine Intervention Production on Monday and Thursday. The panel will consist of former Kirkwood school district educators and other...
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
St. Louis is offering free firewood for residents
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to the City of St. Louis residents.
Must-see holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights. Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch. 37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows...
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
