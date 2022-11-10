ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo, Kane Brown & More Are Releasing Holiday Songs for Amazon Music

By Starr Bowenbank
 4 days ago

Christmas is right around the corner, and Amazon Music is helping fans get into the spirit early. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the music streaming service announced that Lizzo , Kane Brown , Givēon and Lauren Spencer Smith are among the artists who are covering beloved holiday songs exclusively for Amazon Music leading up to the most wonderful time of year.

Lizzo will be taking on Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas,” while Brown will take a crack at the Elvis Presley classic “Blue Christmas.” Givēon will tackle “The First Noel,” while Smith will do a special version of Wham!’s signature holiday hit “Last Christmas.”

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Of his choice to cover Presley, Brown said, “We have Christmas music playing at our house all throughout the season, and this year I’m excited that my daughters will get to hear my voice on one of the most timeless classics made famous by the legendary Elvis Presley. I hope my version puts everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Additional artists who are part of this year’s Amazon Music holiday covers include Stormzy, dvsn, Maisie Peters and more. While some of the covers are currently available to stream on Amazon music, more will be rolled out through the holiday season. See the full list of original holiday tracks from Amazon Music below.

Amazon Original Holiday Tracklist

  • “Someday at Christmas” by Lizzo
  • “Blue Christmas” by Kane Brown
  • “The First Noel” by GIVĒON
  • “Last Christmas” by Lauren Spencer Smith
  • “Firebabe” (Orchestral Version) by Stormzy
  • “Amazing Grace” by DVSN
  • “All I Want (For Christmas)” by Zoe Wees
  • “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Alexis Ffrench
  • “Together This Christmas” by Maisie Peters
  • “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Manuel Turizo
  • “Christmas Lights” by Amy Shark
  • “En lo Alto Gloria” by Majo y Dan and Alex Zurdo
  • “Mon Beau Sapin” by Kendji Girac
  • “Jingle Bells” by Sam Ryder
  • “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Priya Ragu
  • “Pastello Bianco” by Pinguini Tattici Nucleari
  • “Gozo y Paz” by Blanca and Alex Campos
  • “La Marimorena” by Demarco Flamenco
  • “Who Would Imagine a King” by Budjerah
  • “Dime Navidad” by Edurne
  • “El Hijo Ausente” by Rafa Pérez
Community Policy