Ted Johnson on What’s Wrong With the Pats Offense. Plus, the Sox’s Offseason Is Underway and the C’s Are Rolling.

Is a Red Sox’s reunion with Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vázquez, Adam Ottavino realistic?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made an out-of-nowhere trade last offseason, acquiring Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Brewers one year after letting him walk in free agency. Reacquiring Bradley didn’t work out. The Red Sox eventually designated him for assignment. But Bloom took a chance on a player...
Potential Red Sox trade targets: 5 players, including Sean Murphy, who Boston could consider
The Red Sox are in the midst of a critical offseason after finishing last in the AL East for the second time in three years under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Xander Bogaerts is a free agent. Rafael Devers is eligible for free agency next offseason. Bloom needs to figure out both those situations.
The Ringer
Dr. Bill Simmons on the Sizzling C’s and 50 Years as a Season Ticket Holder
Brian chats with Dr. Bill Simmons, a.k.a. Bill’s Dad, about the Celtics’ hot start to the season, memories from 50 years as a Celtics season ticket holder, concern over Mac Jones, and more (0:20). Then, Brian talks to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo about the Red Sox’s recent moves, and what their priorities are for the rest of the offseason (32:00). Brian ends with a couple thoughts on the Pats and some listener calls (49:00).
Boston Red Sox reportedly showing interest in All-Star outfielder, eyeing multiple trade targets
The Boston Red Sox head into the winter coming off a disappointing 2022 season with all eyes now on the
Scott Wedman Said He Saw Larry Bird’s True Competitive Nature When They Both Ran a Charity 10K Race
Scott Wedman saw Larry Bird's true competitiveness during a Boston road race. The post Scott Wedman Said He Saw Larry Bird’s True Competitive Nature When They Both Ran a Charity 10K Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
MLB Insider Thinks This Team ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ For Xander Bogaerts
Are the Dodgers on the verge of plucking an All-Star talent from Boston for the second time in as many years?. Jon Heyman can see it happening. Los Angeles potentially could be in the mix for Xander Bogaerts, who recently punched his ticket to Major League Baseball free agency by opting out of his current contract with the Red Sox. The Dodgers, like their 2018 World Series opponent, soon could have a glaring vacancy at shortstop, as Trea Turner stands alongside Bogaerts on the open market.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers...
The Ringer
Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ Embarrassing Loss to Jeff Saturday and the Colts. Plus, More Week 10 Takeaways: Tua, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers.
Kevin and Lindsay break down the Week 10 NFL action, including the Raiders’ loss to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, Justin Fields’s breakout stretch, the incredible Bills-Vikings game, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers saving their season, and Tua’s success and Justin Herbert’s struggles. Host: Kevin Clark.
Maine Campus
Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing
Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
Patriots have plan to beat replay booth if WRs unsure they caught a pass
FOXBOROUGH — Jakobi Meyers says there’s a signal. If the receiver makes a play that’s ruled a catch on the field, but he isn’t sure a replay review will return the same verdict, there’s a subtle way to let everyone else on the Patriots’ offense know to get to the line and get the next play off.
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans
It sure sounds like the Red Sox will be major spenders this offseason as they look to fill roster holes
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
