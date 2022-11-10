ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ted Johnson on What’s Wrong With the Pats Offense. Plus, the Sox’s Offseason Is Underway and the C’s Are Rolling.

By Brian Barrett
The Ringer
 4 days ago
The Ringer

Dr. Bill Simmons on the Sizzling C’s and 50 Years as a Season Ticket Holder

Brian chats with Dr. Bill Simmons, a.k.a. Bill’s Dad, about the Celtics’ hot start to the season, memories from 50 years as a Celtics season ticket holder, concern over Mac Jones, and more (0:20). Then, Brian talks to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo about the Red Sox’s recent moves, and what their priorities are for the rest of the offseason (32:00). Brian ends with a couple thoughts on the Pats and some listener calls (49:00).
NESN

MLB Insider Thinks This Team ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ For Xander Bogaerts

Are the Dodgers on the verge of plucking an All-Star talent from Boston for the second time in as many years?. Jon Heyman can see it happening. Los Angeles potentially could be in the mix for Xander Bogaerts, who recently punched his ticket to Major League Baseball free agency by opting out of his current contract with the Red Sox. The Dodgers, like their 2018 World Series opponent, soon could have a glaring vacancy at shortstop, as Trea Turner stands alongside Bogaerts on the open market.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers...
The Ringer

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ Embarrassing Loss to Jeff Saturday and the Colts. Plus, More Week 10 Takeaways: Tua, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers.

Kevin and Lindsay break down the Week 10 NFL action, including the Raiders’ loss to first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, Justin Fields’s breakout stretch, the incredible Bills-Vikings game, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers saving their season, and Tua’s success and Justin Herbert’s struggles. Host: Kevin Clark.
Maine Campus

Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing

Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA

