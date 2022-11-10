Ted Johnson on What’s Wrong With the Pats Offense. Plus, the Sox’s Offseason Is Underway and the C’s Are Rolling.

Are the Dodgers on the verge of plucking an All-Star talent from Boston for the second time in as many years?. Jon Heyman can see it happening. Los Angeles potentially could be in the mix for Xander Bogaerts, who recently punched his ticket to Major League Baseball free agency by opting out of his current contract with the Red Sox. The Dodgers, like their 2018 World Series opponent, soon could have a glaring vacancy at shortstop, as Trea Turner stands alongside Bogaerts on the open market.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO