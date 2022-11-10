ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQN1Z_0j6OAnXC00

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3.

Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and went over the edge of the road after overturning.

Hanging upside down and unable to get out of the vehicle Milberger was stranded in the wrecked vehicle until two Caltrans maintenance workers from Chester discovered her vehicle.

Vic Baccala and Chuck Braswell were plowing snow nearby when they saw Milberger’s vehicle tracks. The two men shined a light down the embankment and Milberger began honking her horn.

Collision near SacRT station impacts vehicle and light rail traffic

Emergency personnel were called and Milberger and three of her dogs were lifted out of the vehicle.

However, one of Milberger’s dogs was still missing and Chester maintenance employee Shannon Kenyon decided he was going to try and find the missing dog before the next storm came in.

After visiting the crash site for several days while calling the dog’s name and coming up with nothing, Kenyon was doubtful of finding the dog.

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

Giving it one last try, on Nov. 5 Kenyon called the dog’s name and saw a flash of red in the forest below. Remembering that the dog was said to be wearing a red collar Kenyon felt positive that it was the dog.

Kenyon found that the dog’s back legs were injured and sat with the dog until it trusted him enough to carry it up the hill.

Connie
4d ago

Bless you for saving them and for finding the last dog and rescuing him. Your dedication to locating the last lost dog is beyond admirable. Thank you for your kind heart in doing so.

FOX40

Power restored to Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been restored in Nevada City after a city-wide outage started around 1:30 a.m. due to downed powerlines. A tree fell into powerlines on Fowler Road between Virginatown and Highway 193, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. The outage affected a little more than 2,200 customers. The Nevada City Police […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

