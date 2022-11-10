ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Orange County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to...
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 316 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022. .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy. frost this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around. 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after. midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows...
