ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Penguins will return to Roger Williams Park Zoo

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edFk4_0j6OAL0y00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Penguins are officially returning to Roger Williams Park Zoo.

It’s been more than 15 years since penguins have lived in the capital city, according to Roger Williams Park Zoo Executive Director Stacey Johnson.

The zoo received $1.5 million in COVID relief funds from the capital city Thursday, which Johnson said will allow them to renovate an old exhibit for the penguins.

The money is coming from the “revenue recovery” line item of the American Rescue Plan Act budget approved earlier this year.

“The penguins left the zoo a decade ago, and we look forward to them returning and making a huge splash in Providence,” Johnson said.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza hopes the penguin exhibit will attract more visitors to the zoo, which struggled financially throughout the pandemic.

I think this represents the city’s continued investment in one of our state’s treasures,” Elorza said. “We know the zoo is the number one tourist attraction in the entire state.”

The penguins will eventually move into the zoo’s former seal exhibit.

The one seal that was left in the exhibit, named Bubba, was transferred to the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod back in September. The zoo chose to transfer Bubba so he would no longer be alone.

Johnson said while construction on the seal pool will begin soon, he’s unsure when the penguins will actually return.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Trans Day of Joy Celebrated in South Kingston

Rhode Island’s transgender community members, families, and allies gathered at the Contemporary Theater Amphitheater in South Kingston on Saturday to celebrate a “Trans Day of Joy.” The outdoor event, organized by LGBTQ Action RI, featured speakers, information about local organizations, available resources for individuals and families, and actions to take in support of transgender equality in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
103.7 WCYY

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FUN 107

Competing in the World Food Championships

The Pereiras had made it to the big show and found themselves rubbing elbows with some of their idols. “The teams there are the guys you see on TV, social media. ... We were in awe for a while. I wanted to do my best to become one of them,” Pereria said.
SOMERSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Loved ones remember Rhode Island man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 6

Family and friends are remembering a Rhode Island man that was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday, just before 33:15 p.m., a fatal accident occurred when 64-year-old Brian Carney of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, riding his 2009 Harley Road King motorcycle, struck the left rear of a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by a Foster, Rhode Island man who was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road in Killingly, Connecticut.
KILLINGLY, CT
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy