ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis area churches help erase people’s medical debt

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsoDZ_0j6OAK8F00

ST. LOUIS — Churches are banding together to raise money to help residents wipe out medical debt.

Episcopal churches in the St. Louis area have raised more than $25,000 to help wipe out medical debt.  They say this money will chip away at more than $5.5 million worth of medical debt for low-income people throughout the city, county, and state.

Trending: Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past

This fundraising project began with a 2021 budget surplus in the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri. The Rt. Rev. Deon Johnson, Bishop of Missouri, decided to give each parish in the diocese a $1,000 check. Johnson directed them to use the money for outreach in their communities.

The Emery Washington Convocation of the Diocese, which includes 15 parishes in the St. Louis area, decided to partner with R.I.P. Medical Debt . This is a nonprofit that uses donations to buy the unpaid medical debt of low-income families for pennies on the dollar.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

As the parishioners donated $1,000 checks, others in the community heard about the project and added to the effort. The campaign brought in $25,287.24 in four months.

Many researchers say that medical debt is the main reason why people in the United States file for bankruptcy. It is one of the leading causes of financial instability for low-income families.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Abolish 2020!!
4d ago

Well God love them for trying. But $25,000 isn't going to do a thing when it comes to medical. One person's bill alone is that much or more I'm sure.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past

In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian Hit By Car On US-67 In Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A man from Columbia was seriously injured after getting hit on the side of the road of southbound US-67 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. The crash happened just north of Oakville Road. 38-year-old Dustin Short was pushing a vehicle towards the right shoulder when he was struck by a Cadillac CTS driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Nahlik from Park Hills. Short was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment. The accident occurred just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy