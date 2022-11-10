Chris Evans, 41, is 'in love' with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, 25, whom he has been dating 'for a year'... days after he shared he wants to settle down and have kids

Chris Evans - who was just named the Sexiest Man Alive earlier this week - appears to have a new interest in his life.

On Thursday People reported the 41-year-old action star has been dating 25-year-old brunette beauty Alba Baptista from Portugal for over a year and the relationship is 'serious.'

'They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,' a source told the site.

Caliente: Baptista has a successful career as an actress. At age 16, she worked in a short film Miami landing in her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné. This year she had the lead role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

In the past he has dated actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel. And this year he was rumoured to be close to Selena Gomez.

Though Chris has yet to confirm his romance with the actress, he did tell People recently that he feels very 'content' in her personal life.

And he also shared that he would like to settle down one day.

'That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,' said the Captain America actor.

'When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

'So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true.

'Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better,' he added.

They once were an item: He dated actress Jessica Biel who is now wed to Justin Timberlake; seen in 2001

Baptista has a successful career as an actress.

At age 16, she worked in a short film Miami landing in her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné.

This week he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive

She then starred in several films in Portugal including Caminhos Magnétykos by Edgar Pêra,and Equinócio by Ivo Ferreira.

In 2019 she appeared in the film Patrick, the directorial debut of Gonçalo Waddington, and which was in competition at San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Next came Fatima in 2020 where she worked with Harvey Keitel.

Alba starred in the lead role of Ava in Netflix's series Warrior Nun, which was released in 2020. This year she had the lead role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

She has a heart too: Four years ago she did humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Chris has been filming the Amazon Prime action-comedy film Red One with Dwayne Johnson.

The highly anticipated movie is shooting this fall in Atlanta, Georgia with a 2023 release date. Also in the project are actresses Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Liu.